Another Winter Storm Approaches

We're now a few days into the month of March, but because we live in Wisconsin, the winter weather isn't over yet. Another round of snow and rain will be moving into the area in the next couple of days, and accumulating snow is looking more and more likely as we get closer and closer to it.
Sunday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then increasing clouds and mild. Snow developing late in the evening, possibly mixed with rain to the south.
High: 39 Wind: ESE 5-15
Sunday Night: Cloudy skies with snow, rain possibly mixed in, mainly south of Marathon County. At least a few inches of snow likely, with the heaviest totals north of Highway 29.
Low: 31 Wind: East 10-20
Monday: Cloudy with a chance of snow and some additional accumulation, with the heaviest in the early morning. The snow could mix with sleet or rain, especially south of Marathon county.
High: 36
Our Sunday should be fairly quiet, with partly cloudy skies in the morning. We will likely see more cloud cover during the afternoon, though, as our next storm system approaches. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s. Precipitation will start to move in by late evening and continue into Sunday night. Most areas will see snow initially, although we could see some rain mix in with the snow in our southern counties. The precipitation will continue through Sunday night into Monday, with accumulating snow quite likely for most of the area. Right now, the heaviest snow will likely fall Sunday night into Monday morning, with some lighter snow continuing at times during the day on Monday. As for location, the heaviest snow will likely fall along and north of Highway 29, with several inches possible in these areas - the areas that see the heaviest snow could pick up as much as 8 inches. South of Highway 29, amounts will likely be lighter, as rain could mix in at times. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s.
The precipitation will move out Monday night and set the stage for a quieter Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. We'll see similar temperatures on Wednesday, once again topping out in the low to mid 30s under partly cloudy skies. On Thursday we'll see partly cloudy skies early, with increasing clouds later in the day. Highs will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. We could also see a few snow showers at night.
We'll see another chance for snow showers on Friday, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. We'll be mostly cloudy again on Saturday, and once again we could see some snow showers with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1966 - A severe blizzard raged across Minnesota and North Dakota. The blizzard lasted four days producing up to 35 inches of snow, and wind gusting to 100 mph produced snow drifts 30 to 40 feet high. Bismarck ND reported zero visibility for 11 hours. Traffic was paralyzed for three days. (2nd-5th) (The Weather Channel)
2008 - Only two days after reaching 78 degrees, St. Louis receives nearly a foot of snow in seven hours, the biggest snowstorm in 15 years.