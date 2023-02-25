Another Winter Storm Looms

It's been a nice start to the weekend, but while the quiet weather will continue in the short term, we're also tracking another winter storm - one that has the potential to bring big impacts to a good portion of the area. We won't see as much snow this time around as we saw over the past several days, but ice will be a major concern with this system as we head into the start of the new week.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and pretty nice.
High: 33 Wind: NW 5-10
Sunday Night: Increasing clouds, with freezing rain developing after midnight.
Low: 12 Wind: ESE 10-20
Monday: Cloudy and windy with rain, sleet, and freezing rain in the morning, changing to sleet and snow later in the day. A few inches of snow possible, mainly north of Wausau. Significant ice accumulation possible in central Wisconsin in the morning.
High: 32
The weekend should end on a pleasant note, with mostly sunny skies throughout the day on Sunday. We should be a bit milder too, with highs climbing into the low to mid 30s. Clouds will move in on Sunday night though, as our next storm system approaches. We'll also see a wintry mix develop late Sunday night (likely after 2AM), with freezing rain being the primary form of precipitation at that time. That will continue into Monday morning, likely making for very difficult driving conditions for the morning commute. If we see enough ice accumulation, we could also see isolated power outages, as well as downed trees. Freezing rain will then transition to snow by late morning, which will give us a chance for accumulating snow in some areas, mainly from Wausau to the north and east. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for most of the News 9 area from Sunday night through Monday afternoon because of this. Highs will hover right around the freezing mark.
We should clear out by Monday night, leading into a much nicer Tuesday. We'll see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 30s. As we head into Wednesday, we'll see another chance for some snow, with light accumulation possible during the day Wednesday into Wednesday night. Highs will again top out in the low to mid 30s.
We could see a few lingering snow showers Thursday morning, with skies starting to clear by the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 20s. We should be quieter on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 30s. We'll be a few degrees warmer on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s under partly cloudy skies.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1977 - Dust reduced visibilities from eastern Virginia through the southeastern states to Florida between the 24th and the 28th. The dust originated in the western Great Plains on the 22nd and 23rd, with wind gusts above 100 mph reported at Guadalupe Pass TX, at White Sands NM, in Sherman County KS, and in eastern Colorado. (The Weather Channel)
1989 - Thirteen cities in Florida reported record low temperatures for the date, including Jacksonville with a reading of 24 degrees. Severe cold in Florida claimed three lives, and resulted in 250 to 300 million dollars crop damage. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the central U.S. Dodge City KS reported record high of 80 degrees. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)