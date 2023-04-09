Balmy week ahead

The warmest weather of the spring season so far is spreading across our region for this upcoming week. Temperatures could jump to as much as 20 to 25 degrees above normal! This is occurring thanks to the main jet stream shifting north into Canada, and a persistent south to southwest wind flow hits the middle of the nation.
Sunday night the clouds will increase as a weak front approaches. There is a 30% chance of a few light rain showers as low temperatures drop to the upper 30s to low 40s. Winds will be from the south to southwest at 5-10 mph. There still is a small chance of spotty light rain Monday morning. Then it should turn partly sunny with highs in the middle or upper 60s. Winds will stay from the southwest around 10 mph.
Tuesday looks very pleasant with partly cloudy skies and unseasonably warm conditions. Lows will be in the mid 40s with highs around 73 degrees. It will be somewhat breezy. The warm sunshine will stick around for Wednesday and Thursday. It basically will feel summer-like with high temperatures running in the mid to upper 70s. A few spots might even touch 80 degrees! Even the overnight lows will stay in the low 50s. Again these type of readings are a good 20 to 25 degrees above normal!
Of course, the rapid warm up will melt the remaining snow in Wisconsin causing a sudden surge of water into lowland areas and into the rivers. Be prepared for scattered flooding to increase through the week. In addition, areas that dry out and have lots of dry grass and other fuels available will see a noticeable increase in the fire danger. Please be very careful out there with anything that could start a spark or flame.
Friday should still be partly sunny and warm with highs in the low to mid 70s. There is, however, a small chance of rain showers popping up Friday afternoon as a system to the west gets closer. The chance of rain will ramp up Friday night and Saturday as the main part of the disturbance comes through. It will be cloudier and cooler next weekend with highs in the low 60s Saturday, perhaps dropping to the upper to mid 40s next Sunday. There still could be some isolated light rain showers next Sunday. In fact, we can’t rule out some flurries mixing in by next Sunday night. It doesn’t appear that the cooler conditions will hang around too long though.
Enjoy the pleasant weather! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m.,9-April 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1987 - International Falls, MN, reported their sixth straight record high for the date, with a reading of 77 degrees. A cold front ushering sharply colder weather into the north central U.S. produced wind gusts to 60 mph at Glasgow MT. (The National Weather Summary)
1988 - Residents of Sioux City, IA, awoke to find two inches of snow on the ground following a record high temperature of 88 degrees the previous afternoon. (The National Weather Summary)