Beautiful End Of Weekend Weather

After a stormy end of the week for many people, we've cleared out just in time for the weekend - and we've seen the humidity disappear too. We'll see more of the same on Sunday, with a picture perfect end to the weekend on the way.
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds, just a bit cooler.
High: 77 Wind: Northwest 5-10
Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies.
Low: 52 Wind: Northwest ~ 5
Monday: Mostly sunny skies.
High: 81
We saw a beautiful day on Saturday, and we'll see more of the same on Sunday, with much more comfortable air hanging around for a little bit. It will actually be just a bit cooler than what we saw on Saturday, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, much like what we've seen on Saturday. We'll see even more sunshine on Monday, with highs climbing back into the upper 70s and low 80s - right around average for this time of year.
Tuesday will bring mostly sunny skies to start, with increasing clouds later in the day. With the sunshine, we should warm up into the low to mid 80s. While we should stay dry during the day, we could see a few showers move in Tuesday night. Those showers, along with a few thunderstorms, could linger into Wednesday as well - this will likely be our best chance for rain during the next seven days. It will be a little bit muggier on Wednesday too, with highs again in the low to mid 80s.
We should clear out again on Thursday, with clouds giving way to blue skies and sunshine later in the day. Highs will top out again in the low to mid 80s. We should see mostly sunny skies on Friday, with highs dropping back into the upper 70s and low 80s. We'll see a repeat on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1987 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from Minnesota to Indiana and Illinois. A thunderstorm at Janesville, WI, produced wind gusts to 104 mph which flipped over two airplanes, and blew another plane 300 feet down the runway. The northeastern U.S. experienced some relief from the heat. Nine cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Saint Johnsbury, VT, with a reading of 42 degrees. Barnet, VT, reported a morning low of 33 degrees, with frost reported on vegetation.
1988 - Afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Hail three inches in diameter was reported south of Saint Cloud, MN. Hot weather prevailed in the western U.S. Fresno, CA reported a record thirteen straight days of 100 degree heat.