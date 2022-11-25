Beautiful Start to the Weekend

We had very pleasant weather this Black Friday and it looks like the nicer weather will continue into the weekend. In fact, today was a few degrees above normal, and Saturday is expected to be much warmer. High temperatures are projected to hit the 50s across the area before big changes in the weather pattern move in from Sunday onward.
Tonight: Mainly clear and not too cold.
Low: 30 Wind: SW 10-15
Saturday: Plenty of sun, breezy, and quite mild.
High: 51 Wind: SW 10-20
Saturday Night: Increasing clouds.
Low: 30
Sunday: Cloudy and cooler with a small chance of rain mixed with snow southeast of Marathon county in the morning, then a few breaks of sun later in the afternoon.
High: 37
Monday: Variable clouds and seasonal.
High: 37
The wind will shift to the southwest tomorrow at 10 to 20 mph and this will help boost our temps a bit more. Once again, the sun should be out for most of Saturday and high temps will reach the low 50s in many locations.
A storm system moving up from the south will bring more clouds Sunday morning and there is a slight chance that locations southeast of Marathon county could see a brief mixture of rain and snow. By Sunday afternoon the clouds will start to break up once again with highs in the 30s. It will be quite a bit cooler to round out the weekend, but 30s are normal for this time of year.
The cooler weather will continue next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s. The clouds will increase on Tuesday and a cold front moving in from the northwest could bring some rain and a wintry mix toward evening. The wintry mix will likely turn to light snow by Wednesday morning and there could be a little accumulation. After the front moves through, it will be windy and colder on Wednesday afternoon with temps falling into the 20s. More sun will return on Thursday but it will remain a bit on the chilly side with highs in the 20s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1983 - The Great Thanksgiving Weekend Blizzard hit Denver, CO. The storm produced 21.5 inches of snow in 37 hours, closing Stapleton Airport for 24 hours. The snow and wind closed interstate highways around Denver. Visibility at Limon CO was down to zero for 24 hours. (The Weather Channel)