Big Temperature Changes This Week

Don't get too used to the milder weather as temperatures will be bouncing around over the next 48 hours. While we aren't expecting any blusteringly cold mornings, we will bounce between the teens and the 30s. Tonight will be extremely mild to start but conditions will rapidly change as a cold front approaches.
Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of scattered light rain and drizzle.
Low: 29 Wind: SW turning W 10-15
Friday: Becoming partly cloudy and cooler especially in the afternoon.
High: 29 in the morning, then falling Wind: West 10-15
Friday Night: Partly cloudy and chilly
Low: 12
Saturday (New Years Eve): Increasing clouds with a slight chance of a few snow showers toward evening
High: 33
The weak cold front will approach our area later tonight and cross Northcentral Wisconsin. This will generate a few light rain showers that might mix with a few flakes of snow around midnight. The warmest weather will be just before this, with temperatures near 40 in the late evening. However, after passing, will quickly cool the air to the 20s Friday morning.
Conditions should dry up after midnight and the drying trend will continue into Friday with the clouds breaking up once again. There will be some sun at times but tomorrow will be a bit cooler with afternoon temperatures falling to the low 20s/teens. Conditions will turn a little milder again for the weekend with highs in the low 30s on Saturday and in the mid 30s on Sunday.
As far as the weather goes for your New Years plans, it should be mostly quiet. There is a slight chance of some snow showers or a light wintry mix of precipitation late Saturday into Sunday morning, but it will not be widespread.
Early next week a stronger storm will move through the Midwest. It could bring some heavier rain and a wintry mix of precipitation Monday evening into Tuesday. High temps will remain in the 30s on both days.
Have a wonderful rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1988 - A cold front brought rain and snow to the northwestern U.S. The rainfall total of 2.70 inches at Astoria OR was a record for the date. High winds along the eastern slopes of the Northern Rockies gusted to 81 mph at Livingston MT. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)
1989 - Snow and ice prevailed from the southwestern U.S. to the Great Lakes Region. Flagstaff, AZ, received nine inches of snow in just six hours. Bitter cold weather continued over Maine. Portland ME reported a record twenty-two straight days with highs 32 degrees or colder. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)