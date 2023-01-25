Bit of sun tomorrow before snow and cold weather

The tame weather pattern will continue for a few more days before the cold front we are tracking arrives to the state. High temperatures are expected to be slightly cooler Thursday and Friday but still around normal for late January. However, we are preparing for a much colder weekend as the first major batch of cold air this month moves into the area.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries.
Low: 21 Wind: North 10-15
Thursday: Cooler with a few breaks of sun developing.
High: 25 Wind: NW becoming SW late of 8-12
Thursday Night: Thickening clouds.
Low: 13
Friday: Mostly cloudy with a good chance of light snow during the morning. An inch or so of accumulation likely. Patchy sun and windy conditions developing in the afternoon.
High: 27
Saturday: Much colder with variable clouds. A chance of light snow south of highway 10 in the afternoon and evening. An inch or so possible.
High: 12
Light snow will clear out, but there may be a few flurries lingering tonight. We are once again tracking a cloudy and mild overnight with lows only dropping to the low 20s. However, this may be the last comfortable morning in a while as overnight temperatures will soon fall to the teens, single digits, and below zero.
Tomorrow we will have a quiet weather day with a few breaks of sun and highs in the 20s, then a cold front will move into our area Friday morning. This is a strong front that will bring light snow and some higher wind. Snow amounts could be an inch or so in much of the area Friday morning. The clouds will likely break up a bit Friday afternoon as conditions become windy and highs remain in the 20s.
The cold weather will arrive Friday night and stick around through next week. Highs on Saturday will only reach the lower teens. The mercury will then only reach the single digits from Sunday through Tuesday with low temps a bit below zero.
There are also some additional snow chances. Southern parts of the area (south of Marathon county) will have a chance of light snow Saturday afternoon and evening. As of now, it looks like there could be an inch or so, with a little heavier amounts farther south toward Madison and Milwaukee. A slight chance of snow will work in next week but is still unsettled. While some weather models indicate snow on Monday, there is a greater chance we will see flakes on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Low pressure developed explosively over east central Missouri and moved into Lower Michigan producing high winds and heavy snow across parts of Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. Wind gusts to 60 mph and up to a foot of snow created near blizzard conditions in southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois. Wind gusts in Indiana reached 76 mph at Wabash. Thunderstorms associated with the storm produced wind gusts to 54 mph at Fort Madison IA. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)