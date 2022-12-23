Bitter Cold Continues

While the snow has wound down for most of the area, we are still dealing with severe winter weather, as windy and cold conditions will dominate over the next couple of days. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.
Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy with blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. Heavy lake effect snow in the far north. Wind chills as low as -40.
High: 4 Wind: WNW 20-35
Friday Night: Partly or mostly cloudy, windy, and frigid. Wind chills as low as -35. Lake effect snow continues north.
Low: -2 Wind: WNW 20-35
Saturday (Christmas Eve): Partly cloudy, windy, and quite cold. Lake effect snow continues in the far north.
High: 6 Wind: WNW 15-30
Sunday (Christmas Day): Partly to mostly sunny, remaining cold but not as windy.
High: 10
Temperatures are starting out well below zero on Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -40 degrees in some spots. We'll see conditions like that for much of the day today, although we should see our temperatures climb back above zero for a bit this afternoon. However, wind chills will still be well below zero, and temperatures will only top out in the low single digits at best. Because of the wind, blowing and drifting snow will be likely, especially in rural areas, with the worst conditions expected south and west of Wausau. Lake effect snow will also be likely in the northwoods, with several inches of snow likely north of Highway 70 today and tonight - possibly into Saturday as well. It will still be windy and cold on Saturday for Christmas Eve, with highs in the low to mid single digits again, and wind chills well below zero all day long. However, we should work in some sunshine in most areas, with partly cloudy skies.
Christmas Day won't bring much more warmth, but highs should be a few degrees higher, topping out in the upper single digits and low teens. Lake effect snow should end by then, and we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies across most of the area. It should also be less windy. We could see a few snow showers early Monday morning as a weak storm system passes through, especially south of Highway 29. Otherwise we'll see partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the low to mid teens. We could see a few more flurries on Tuesday, especially to the north, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s.
We'll warm up even more starting Wednesday, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will be even milder, with highs in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies - we could also see a few rain and snow showers during the day Thursday.
Have a great Friday and a very Merry Christmas! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1983 - The temperature plunged to 50 degrees below zero at Williston ND to equal their all-time record. Minneapolis MN reported an afternoon high of 17 degrees below zero, and that evening strong northerly winds produced wind chill readings of 100 degrees below zero in North Dakota. (The National Weather Summary)