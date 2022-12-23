 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...VERY WINDY WITH BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW TODAY AND TONIGHT...

.Low pressure will continue to intensify over southern Ontario today
and tonight. Bands of light snow wrapping around the western flank
of the storm will affect mainly eastern Wisconsin from time to time,
and Lake-effect snow will increase in the Lake Superior snowbelt of
northern Wisconsin. But the main impact of the storm will be
widespread blowing and drifting snow cause by strong northwest
winds. The wind will drive wind chills to 15 below to 40 below zero.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Blowing and drifting snow and low wind chills. Additional
snow accumulations up to an inch or so possible. Winds gusting as
high as 45 mph. Wind chills 25 below to 40 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times, especially in
open areas. The combination of wind and cold could result in
exposed skin suffering frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If possible, consider postponing travel until conditions improve. If
you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution.
Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such
items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets
and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything
else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be
sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas.

&&

Bitter Cold Continues

  • Updated
  • 0
weather

While the snow has wound down for most of the area, we are still dealing with severe winter weather, as windy and cold conditions will dominate over the next couple of days. However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy with blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. Heavy lake effect snow in the far north. Wind chills as low as -40.

High: 4 Wind: WNW 20-35

Friday Night: Partly or mostly cloudy, windy, and frigid. Wind chills as low as -35. Lake effect snow continues north.

Low: -2 Wind: WNW 20-35

Saturday (Christmas Eve): Partly cloudy, windy, and quite cold. Lake effect snow continues in the far north.

High: 6 Wind: WNW 15-30

Sunday (Christmas Day): Partly to mostly sunny, remaining cold but not as windy.

High: 10

Temperatures are starting out well below zero on Friday morning, with wind chill values as low as -40 degrees in some spots. We'll see conditions like that for much of the day today, although we should see our temperatures climb back above zero for a bit this afternoon. However, wind chills will still be well below zero, and temperatures will only top out in the low single digits at best. Because of the wind, blowing and drifting snow will be likely, especially in rural areas, with the worst conditions expected south and west of Wausau. Lake effect snow will also be likely in the northwoods, with several inches of snow likely north of Highway 70 today and tonight - possibly into Saturday as well. It will still be windy and cold on Saturday for Christmas Eve, with highs in the low to mid single digits again, and wind chills well below zero all day long. However, we should work in some sunshine in most areas, with partly cloudy skies.

Christmas Day won't bring much more warmth, but highs should be a few degrees higher, topping out in the upper single digits and low teens. Lake effect snow should end by then, and we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies across most of the area. It should also be less windy. We could see a few snow showers early Monday morning as a weak storm system passes through, especially south of Highway 29. Otherwise we'll see partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the low to mid teens. We could see a few more flurries on Tuesday, especially to the north, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s.

We'll warm up even more starting Wednesday, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will be even milder, with highs in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies - we could also see a few rain and snow showers during the day Thursday.

Have a great Friday and a very Merry Christmas! Meteorologist Brad Miller

*On this day in weather history:

1983 - The temperature plunged to 50 degrees below zero at Williston ND to equal their all-time record. Minneapolis MN reported an afternoon high of 17 degrees below zero, and that evening strong northerly winds produced wind chill readings of 100 degrees below zero in North Dakota. (The National Weather Summary)

Tags

Recommended for you