Bitter cold to start the week

**A WIND CHILL ADVISORY has been posted for much of the News 9 area for late Sunday night and Monday morning for wind chill factors in the -20s. The far south and southeast counties of Juneau, Adams, Waushara, Waupaca, Shawano, and Menominee are not included.
Very cold air has pushed into Wisconsin and it will stick around for a good portion of the week ahead. Thankfully it will not be extreme or record breaking cold, just a typical cold snap that Wisconsin gets a few times in January and February. It will be a rather dry stretch of weather as well with lots of high pressure and dry air locked in place.
We will have some high cloudiness tonight with a very small chance of a few flurries in central Wisconsin later. Low temperatures could reach the -0s to -10s, coldest in the west to northwest part of the area. Wind chill factors could plunge to -20 to -30 degrees, so be sure to bundle up well if venturing out. Please make sure your livestock and pets have shelter from the wind, dry bedding, and plenty of food and water in this type of weather as well. The winds will be from the northwest to west at 5-12 mph.
Monday should be partly cloudy and a bit breezy. The high temperature will likely stay in the 0s, close to 4 in Wausau. A northwest wind of 10-15 mph will add that nasty wind chill effect and become westerly in the afternoon. Tuesday looks partly sunny with lows around -10 and highs in the low 10s.
Wednesday should be mostly cloudy and a bit warmer as the next front works in. Lows will be around zero with highs in the upper 10s to near 20. There is a slight chance of snow flurries in the northern tip of the News 9 viewing area Wednesday lingering into Thursday morning. Otherwise, Thursday looks partly sunny and blustery with highs around 17.
Sunshine could be plentiful on Friday with highs around 14 degrees, still below normal. Warmer air is positioned to move in for next weekend. Temperatures could soar to the mid 20s or so. It probably will be breezy next weekend with a chance of light snow next Saturday night into Sunday morning.
Stay warm! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:15 p.m., 29-January 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1921 - A small but intense windstorm resulted in the "Great Olympic Blowdown" in the Pacific Northwest. Hurricane force winds funneled along the mountains, downed vast expanses of Douglas fir trees, and the storm destroyed eight billion board feet of timber. Winds at North Head WA gusted to 113 mph. (David Ludlum)
1987 - A strong storm moving out of the Central Rockies spread snow across the north central states, with up to eight inches of snow in Wisconsin, and produced wind gusts to 64 mph at Goodland KS. A thunderstorm produced three inches of snow in forty-five minutes at Owing Mills MD. (National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)