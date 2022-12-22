Blustery Winds Move In

While the snowfall will be ending for most of us, gusty winds will follow behind the winter weather bringing wind speeds of 20-30 miles per hour and wind gusts greater than 40. Because of this, near whiteout conditions will be possible with blowing snow and drivers will need to heed extra caution. Wind chills at time will reach -30 or so, very dangerous for those not properly bundled up.
*** Winter Storm Warnings and Blizzard Warnings for much of the area through Saturday morning.
This Evening: Cloudy, breezy and cold with continual snow in eastern Wisconsin.
Temperatures: Below 0 Wind: NW 15-25
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold with scattered flurries. Lake effect snow in the North.
Low: -6 Wind: NW 20-30
Friday: Mostly cloudy and windy with blowing and drifting snow. Heavy lake effect snow in the Northwoods.
High: 4 Wind: NW 20-30, gusting to 40+
Friday Night: Partly or mostly cloudy, windy, and frigid.
Low: -2 Wind: NW 20-30, gusting to 40
Saturday (Christmas Eve): Partly cloudy, windy, and quite cold. Lake effect snow continues in the far north.
High: 6
Tonight through Saturday the wind will intensify causing a lot of blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow will fall in the far north due to the lake effect but most of the rest of the areas will only see a few flurries. With the high wind and lake effect snow of several inches on Friday and Saturday, travel conditions will be the worst in the far north. High temps will be in the single digits on both days and the wind chill will range between -20 and -30. Wind gusts could get up to 40 mph out of the northwest. Because of the wind and blowing snow, a WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect for almost the entire area through 6 am Saturday.
We will see the sun break out a little on Saturday and a bit more on Sunday (Christmas Day). Sunday will still be quite cold with highs in the 5 to 10 range and it will be a bit breezy, but the wind will not be as bad as Friday and Saturday.
Early next week the trend will be toward milder conditions. Highs will be in the teens on Monday, near 20 on Tuesday, and possibly as high as the low 30s on Wednesday. In regards to precipitation, there is just a light chance of snow on Monday and a slight chance of snow or a wintry mix in the Northwoods on Tuesday. Temperatures will likely remain well above normal the New Year's Weekend.
Stay warm and safe travels! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1987 - The first day of winter was a relatively tranquil one for much of the nation, but heralded a winter storm in the Central Rockies. The storm produced 40 inches of snow at the top of the Pomerelle Ski Resort, south of Burley ID, the heaviest snow of record for that location. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)