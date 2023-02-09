Brief cool down then mild weather returns

We had another mild day despite the cloud cover and snow in the southeastern corner of the state. Temperatures reached 40 degrees, though it did feel a bit cooler with breezy winds. The breeze won't be ending tonight, in fact, it will continue from the northwest bringing in cooler and more seasonal air.
Tonight: Blustery and partly cloudy with a few flurries possible.
Low: 18 Wind: NW 10-20
Friday: Seasonal temperatures return. Partly to mostly sunny and breezy.
High: 26 Wind: NW 5-15
Friday Night: Scattered clouds and a bit chilly.
Low: 11
Saturday: Mostly sunny and mild again.
High: 39
Sunday: Variable clouds and mild.
High: 40
A few flurries will be all that is left for winter weather chances the rest of today. The northwest wind will cool things down a bit more. You can expect temperatures in the teens Friday morning and highs in the 20s by the afternoon. Thankfully this cool down, while still average for this time of year, will be brief as winds shift back to the southwest Friday evening.
The weekend is now looking warmer. Highs temps should be in the upper 30s to around 40 on both Saturday and Sunday. There will be more sun on Saturday and a few more clouds on Sunday but both days will be wonderful for being outside during this time of year. Both days also look dry so make sure to take advantage of the weather.
Early next week will be mild as well with more clouds on Monday and a bit more sun on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s Monday and in the low to mid 40s for Tuesday. There is a small chance of a sprinkle on Monday, but any impactful weather will hold off until late Tuesday. Since Tuesday is Valentines day, you will want to keep an eye on the developing system as it may have an impact on your dinner plans. Wednesday and Thursday also have small chances for mixed winter weather or snowfall.
Enjoy the sunnier pattern the next few days! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms developing ahead of a cold front erupted over eastern Texas late in the morning, and produced severe weather as they swept across the southeastern states. Early evening thunderstorms spawned a tornado which injured one person at Nat TX, and produced tennis balls size hail which caused more than half a million dollars damage around Shreveport LA. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)