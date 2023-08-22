Brief heat wave arrives tomorrow

Skies will be clearing tonight making for a nice evening; however the humidity will already be on the rise ahead of the heat tomorrow. Highs today ranged from the 70s to 90s, but most of the entire state of Wisconsin will be in the 90s Wednesday, near 15 degrees warmer than normal.
A HEAT ADVISORY will go into effect for Wednesday afternoon and early evening for Price, Taylor, Marathon, Shawano, and Waupaca counties. Heat index up to 105
An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING will go into effect for Wednesday afternoon and early evening for Clark, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, Wood, Portage, and Waushara counties. Heat index of 105-110.
This Evening: Turning brighter and more humid.
High: Near 80 Wind: SE 10-15
Tonight: Passing clouds, warm, and humid.
Low: 67 Wind: SE around 10
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and sultry.
High: 94 Wind: SW 10-15 to NW late
Wednesday Night: Mainly clear and muggy.
Low: 68
Thursday: A few clouds, continued hot, and a bit humid
High: 90
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy and cooler with a 60% chance of showers and t-storms
High: 81
Tomorrow is when it will be quite sultry around the area. There will be plenty of sun, it will be muggy, and highs will reach the upper 80s in the Northwoods, low to mid 90s around central Wisconsin, and get close to 100 in the south. The weather will still be quite warm and humid on Thursday, but not as warm as Wednesday. Highs on Thursday will only reach the low 80s in the north to low 90s in the south. Make sure to drink plenty of water and limit strenuous activity outdoors. Those who live north of Wausau will still be much warmer than normal, but are outside of the excessive heat, and will only see heat indices in the 90s or below.
Friday will be a bit cooler yet with highs in the low 80s and a cold front moving in from the north will produce a 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms from midday into the evening.
The weekend will be quite comfortable with just some scattered clouds passing through at times. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday and Sunday. Perfect to get outside for some hiking or other high cardio activities. The weather should remain dry early next week and it will turn a little warmer once again by Tuesday in the 80s.
Stay hydrated and enjoy the heat! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1989 - Evening thunderstorms in the central U.S. produced golf ball size hail at May City IA, and wind gusts to 66 mph at Balltown IA. Lightning struck a barn in Fayette County IA killing 750 hogs. Evening thunderstorms in Montana produced wind gusts to 70 mph at Havre. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)