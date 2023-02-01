Brief secondary cold blast

Don't get too used to the weather we had today as we are tracking many changes over the next few days. An approaching cold front moves in Thursday which will bring a chance of snow, blustery winds, and much colder temperatures. Thankfully though, this blast of cold air is expected to be brief as we move back to the 20s and 30s later this week.
Tonight: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries north.
Low: 11 Wind: SW to West 8-12
Thursday: Mostly cloudy early with a slight chance of flurries or light snow showers, then more sun, blustery, and turning colder in the afternoon.
High: 16 Wind: NW 15-25
Thursday Night: Breezy early, mainly clear, and bitter cold.
Low: -12
Friday: Sunny and cold during the morning, then turning partly cloudy in the afternoon.
High: 4
Saturday: Increasing clouds, breezy, and milder.
High: 28
An arctic cold front will move through Northcentral Wisconsin Thursday morning. This will bring more clouds and a small chance of brief snow showers or flurries. By midday Thursday, skies will clear up and the wind will pick up. High temps tomorrow will be in the teens during the morning, then fall into the single digits by late afternoon. Winds will turn to the northwest at 15 to 25 mph.
The arctic air moving in will cause low temps to drop into the -10 to -15 range by Friday morning. Otherwise, we will see sunny to partly cloudy skies on Friday with high temps in the single digits above zero.
Conditions will rapidly turn milder over the weekend. Highs on Saturday will soar up into the upper 20s. The mercury should top out in the low 30s on Sunday. Low to mid 30s for high temps will then be common early next week. Other than a few flurries or light snow showers on Sunday, the next chance of significant precipitation will hold off until late Monday into Tuesday morning, when there could be light snow or a wintry mix in the area.
Have a great day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - While arctic cold continued to invade the central U.S., fifty-four cities in the south central and eastern U.S. reported new record high temperatures for the date. Russell KS, the hot spot in the nation with a high of 84 degrees the previous day, reported a morning low of 12 above. Tioga ND reported a wind chill reading of 90 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary)