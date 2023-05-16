Brief temperature dip ahead

A slight cooldown is expected and will begin tonight as temperatures drop to the 30s. If you have any sensitive plants, be sure to bring them indoors. Temperatures tomorrow will remain comfortable but are unlikely to hit the 70s. Despite this, we should still remain with plenty of sunshine until later this week.
Tonight: Mainly clear with patchy frost.
Low: 38 Wind: NE~5
Wednesday: Cooler with continued bright skies. Partly cloudy by afternoon.
High: 66 Wind: Becoming SE 5-10
Wednesday Night: A few clouds from time-to-time.
Low: 46
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening.
High: 72
Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy, breezy, and much cooler with spotty light showers possible.
High: 60
With clear skies tonight, there might be some scattered frost at daybreak tomorrow morning. Otherwise, tomorrow will be cooler across Northcentral Wisconsin with highs in the 60s. It will be cooler, but there will still be plenty of sun.
Thursday is the day when we will have a higher chance of showers or isolated thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. We will see the clouds increase with highs in the low 70s.
The cold front moving through Thursday will cool things off quite a bit for Friday. Highs will only reach the upper 50s to low 60s. There will be some clouds from time-to-time and a few spotty showers will pop-up. Another chance of scattered frost will be in the Northwoods on Saturday morning, otherwise, we will have an improving trend over the weekend. Skies should be partly or mostly sunny on Saturday with highs in the upper 60s to around 70. On Sunday there is only a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm toward evening, otherwise, it should be a nice day with highs in the low 70s.
The start of next week looks decent with a good deal of sunshine. There will likely be a few more clouds than the weekend but overall, still nice with highs near 70. While rain chances are low, there could potentially be a batch of showers and storms on Tuesday.
Have a wonderful rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from eastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas to the Upper Ohio Valley. Thunderstorms spawned seventeen tornadoes, including a twister which killed one person and injured another north of Corning, AR. There were 128 reports of large hail or damaging winds. Strong thunderstorm winds killed one person and injured six others at Folsomville, IN, and injured another five persons in southeastern Hardin County KY. In Arkansas, baseball size hail was reported near Fouke and near El Dorado. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)