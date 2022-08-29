Bright and Beautiful Week

After a dreary and wet week across the state of Wisconsin, bright and dry weather will move in to take its place. Most days in our next week of weather will be what many consider to be "perfect weather" as we are tracking abundant sunshine each day and very comfortable temperatures. Overall in the next week there is one chance for rainfall and potential storms but that still remains unsettled.
Tonight: Becoming mostly clear.
Low: 58 Wind: West 8-12
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and very nice. Still a bit breezy.
High: 76 Wind: NW 10-15
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear.
Low: 56
Wednesday : Mostly sunny and comfortable.
High: 77
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonal.
High: 79
Breezy winds and sunshine continue tomorrow to make for yet another great day. Tuesday, with winds from the northwest however may be more comfortable with highs only expected to reach the mid 70s. These winds will also clear any humidity and excess moisture we have been feeling in the air the past few days. Clear skies overnight will create for rapid cooling once again leading to many 50 or even 40 degree low temperatures this week.
Wednesday & Thursday we will drop the breeze but keep the sunshine. There may be partial cloudiness at times but the vast majority of this period will have clear skies. This will be perfect for any outdoor chores or a walk around town as the comfortable upper 70s remain.
Friday night and Saturday morning is our next chance for rain but is still unsettled with only around a 30% chance of rain at the moment. Additionally, the activity looks to move through the area during the overnight hours. Friday is also expected to be far warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s.
The beautiful weather will quickly return as more sunshine is expected this weekend and Monday of next week.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 2005 - Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana early on the 29th with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph, a strong category-three, and the third most-intense landfalling hurricane in U.S. history. The center of the hurricane passed just east of New Orleans, where winds gusted over 100 mph. Widespread devastation and unprecedented flooding occurred, submerging at least 80 percent of the city as levees failed. Farther east, powerful winds and a devastating storm surge of 20-30 feet raked the Mississippi coastline, including Gulfport and Biloxi, where Gulf of Mexico floodwaters spread several miles inland. Rainfall amounts of 8-10 inches were common along and to the east of the storm's path. Katrina weakened to a tropical storm as it tracked northward through Mississippi and gradually lost its identity as it moved into the Tennessee Valley on the 30th.