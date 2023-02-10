Bright and mild weekend weather

After a brief drop to seasonal weather, milder temperatures return this weekend. Breezy southwest winds will bring temperatures back to the 40s on Saturday and Sunday is expected to also be 15 degrees above normal. Overall, we are tracking a very dry forecast until Valentines Day where rain showers may move in.
Overnight: Mainly clear and a bit chilly
Low: 14 Wind: SW around 10
Saturday: Bright skies, blustery but mild weather returns.
High: 40 Wind: SW 10-20
Saturday Night: Scattered clouds and not too cold.
Low: 23
Sunday: Variable clouds and mild.
High: 40
Monday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then decreasing clouds.
High: 38
Winds will shift to the southwest overnight and become rather blustery on Saturday. Other than the wind, you should find enjoyable conditions outside. Highs will be in the upper 30s to low 40s with plenty of sun. A few more clouds will drift through the sky on Sunday as the mercury once again reaches the upper 30s to around 40.
Early next week will be mild with a mix of sun and clouds on Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Monday will be slightly cooler, in the mid to upper 30s, then warm up once again on Tuesday when highs should be in the 40s.
A significant storm system will be moving in from the south late Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. At this point, it looks mild enough that we will have mostly rain, but a few spots could see a little wintry mix. However, a few moderate to heavy showers may appear as people are out for dinner on Valentines Day so be sure to adjust your plans accordingly.
Temps will turn a little colder for late next week. By Friday, it might actually be below normal by a few degrees. There is also a small chance of snow on Thursday.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackon Garlock
On this day in weather history:
2010 - A second major snowstorm, dubbed Snoverkill and Snowmaggedon 2.0, further buries the Nation's Capital with 10.8 inches of new snow. Schools, businesses and even parts of the Federal government are shut down by blizzard conditions. The city now has a deeper snowpack, 28 inches, than the 20 inches in Anchorage, AK, or 27 inches in Marquette, MI.