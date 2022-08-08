Bright and Nice Week Ahead

After the early morning rain we had a wonderful start to the work week with very comfortable temperatures and a good deal of developing sunshine. Overall, expect the bright and nice weather to stick with us for a while as high pressure is parked in our part of the country.
Tonight: Clear and cool with areas of fog.
Low: 52 Wind: Light from the north
Tuesday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 81 Wind: Becoming SW 5-10
Tuesday Night: Clear and quiet.
Low: 59
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. A slight chance of isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
High: 85
Thursday: Mostly sunny and very nice.
High: 77
The clear skies that moved in today should stick around for a while so make sure you have your sunglasses ready. While that means slightly warmer temperatures ahead, it also means cooler overnights. Tonight will drop to the low 50s across the area, though may hit the 40s in the northwoods.
The cooler air to start our Tuesday may result in some early morning fog, but it is not expected to stick around into the daytime hours. Much like Monday evening, Tuesday is expected to be nice and bright with a good deal of clear skies. In fact there will likely be hardly any scattered clouds across the state. Tuesday will reach a high of 81 degrees though will not be as warm as Wednesday.
The warmest weather this week will move in on Wednesday with another bright and sunny day. Highs will likely reach the mid 80s, around 5-7 degrees above normal. The dew point will also slowly rise, and while it wont feel too humid, there may be a few isolated showers or a weak thunderstorm. While we are under high pressure, the chance of rain is low and any rainfall will likely have little effect on day to day operations.
Thursday and Friday will be very comfortable, trading the slightly warmer weather for slightly cooler. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 70s. Once again we are tracking sunny to partly cloudy skies. The next chance of rain will be on Friday evening/overnight but is far from certain.
The weekend will be seasonal though turn cloudy with highs near 80 degrees and a small chance of rain and storms. Each day will likely have some sunshine but much more cloud cover. The cloudier skies will also continue into Monday.
Enjoy the wonderful weather this week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock 08/08/2022
On this date in weather history: 1988 - Thunderstorms developing along a slow moving cold front produced severe weather from central Kansas to southern Wisconsin late in the day. Thunderstorms in Iowa produced hail three inches in diameter at Vinton, and produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Donohue and near Mount Pleasant. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)