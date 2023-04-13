Bright Friday before big changes

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

Wisconsin River below Alexander Reservoir affecting Lincoln
County.

Wisconsin River below Biron Reservoir affecting Wood County.

Wisconsin River below Whiting Dam affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Stevens Point affecting Portage County.

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

Spirit River near Spirit Falls affecting Lincoln County.

Prairie River near Merrill affecting Lincoln County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill, Alexander Reservoir,
Wausau, Rothschild, Whiting Dam, Stevens Point, Biron Reservoir...
for the Spirit River...including Spirit Falls...for the Prairie
River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 12.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.6
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THROUGH THIS
EVENING AND AGAIN ON FRIDAY...

Very warm temperatures, relative humidities of 20 to 30 percent
and south winds gusting to around 25 mph will result in near-
critical fire weather conditions across snow-free counties through
this evening, and again on Friday.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

Bright Friday before big changes

  • 0
weather

We had another record breaking high temperature today as the summerlike weather continues. Tomorrow is also looking quite warm and sunny so be ready once again for it to feel like summer. However, what goes up must come down. As rain and cooler weather works in, we will be tracking a wet and much cooler weekend.

Tonight: Mainly clear and mild

Low: 54 Wind: South 10-15

Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Continued Summer-like.

High: 79 Wind: South 10-20

Friday Night: Partly cloudy and quite mild.

Low: 57

Saturday: Becoming cloudy with a 70% chance of rain or an isolated storm from midday into the afternoon. Still mild.

High: 72

Sunday: Cloudy, blustery, and chilly with scattered rain, mixing with snow toward evening. (Some accumulation possible at night)

High: 45

It was just about a week ago when we had our first 50 degree day of the year and now it is feeling like Summer all-of-a-sudden. Record high temps are likely once again for today as we will have continued sunny skies and southwest winds of 10 to 18 mph. Highs should reach the upper 70s to low 80s. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect for high fire danger from 11 am to 8 pm for Clark, Wood, Portage, Waupaca, Jackson, Juneau, Adams, and Waushara counties. Don't do any outdoor burning.

The wind will be a little stronger again out of the south tomorrow and that will keep temperatures very Summer-like. Highs should reach the upper 70s and we should have a good amount of sun.

The clouds will increase Saturday morning and eventually, some rain will develop around midday as a strong low pressure system develops in the Midwest. Even with more clouds, the south wind will keep temperatures mild. Expect highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. The storm system will then swirl around the Great Lakes region of the country on Sunday and Monday. The wind direction will change to the northwest and it will cool down quite a bit. You will need your jacket again late in the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s on Sunday and Monday.

In addition, there will be some scattered rain showers on Sunday which will likely change to snow showers Sunday evening. There might even be a few inches of accumulation Sunday night into Monday morning. It is a little too early to say which spots might get the most snow, but we will update you over the next couple of days.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, we should have partly cloudy skies and more seasonal weather. Highs should hit the mid 50s on Tuesday and top out around 60 on Wednesday. Thursday should be a little warmer than normal as well in the low 60s.

Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock

On this day in weather history: 

1990 - Thunderstorms developing along a cold front produced severe weather in central Oklahoma and north central Texas. Thunderstorms in Oklahoma produced up to six inches of golf ball size hail along I-40 near El Reno, and produced wind gusts to 75 mph at Okarche. Thunderstorms over north central Texas produced softball size hail northwest of Rotan, and high winds which injured two persons southeast of Itasca. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)

