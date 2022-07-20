Brighter Weather Ahead

Low pressure pushing to the east will continue to bring a few light showers to the area this evening but much clearer skies will soon take their place. We are expecting a good deal of sunshine to develop just before sunset today. Temperatures were much cooler today in the upper 70s but will not stay that way for long.
Tonight: Mainly clear.
Low: 63 Wind: West-Northwest 5-10
Thursday: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Still breezy.
High: 85 Wind: West-Northwest 10-20
Thursday Night: Mostly clear and quiet.
Low: 61
Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a 20% chance of spotty storms.
High: 86
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with a good chance of rain and storms, mainly later in the afternoon and evening.
High: 85
While Wednesday was a nice break from the warm weather, temperatures will return to the mid 80s with abundant sunshine on Thursday. Fortunately there will be low humidity. However, despite the quick warmup, don't expect it to be too hot outside since the breezy northwest winds are set to continue around 10-20 miles per hour.
Friday will have a good deal of sun and yet again be warm in the kid 80s. While less breezy, it will be a nice day. Our next weather event will not move in until this weekend but there is a small chance of isolated storms Friday evening. Most of the area looks to remain dry. This may not be the case on Saturday as we are tracking our next frontal passage. Showers and thunderstorms are set to arrive in the afternoon - some may be strong. The humidity will also rise alongside the moisture on Saturday making for a humid day in the mid 80s.
Sunday and Monday temperatures will return to near 80 degrees again. There is a small chance of a light rain or sprinkle early Sunday but otherwise the weather during this period will be very nice with plenty of sunshine. Rain chances will quickly return however as there is another chance of showers and storms Tuesday afternoon.
Pollen count for 7/20/2022 is:
Grass= 0 (Low)
Enjoy the nice weather ahead! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather across Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan. Thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 87 mph at Mosinee, WI, and strong thunderstorm winds capsized twenty-six boats on Grand Traverse Bay drowning two women. Thunderstorms produced nine inches of rain at Shakopee, MN, with 7.83 inches reported in six hours at Chaska, MN. Thunderstorms in north central Nebraska produced hail as large as golf balls in southwestern Cherry County, which accumulated to a depth of 12 inches. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)