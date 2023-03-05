Burst of snow into early Monday then quiet for a few days

**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY Sunday night through Monday morning mainly for the southern half of the News 9 area and through late Monday afternoon for the northern half of the area.
Be prepared for a band of wet, heavy snow to slide through our region Sunday night into early Monday. It could deposit about 3 to 6 inches of accumulation over most of the News 9 area through early Monday morning, making for snow and slush covered roads. Travel conditions could be difficult until the roads are plowed off, so please be very careful out there. The heavier snow should push away from the News 9 area by mid-morning Monday, but some occasional light snow will linger to early Monday evening, with up to another inch or so possible, especially north.
Pockets of freezing drizzle or drizzle could also mix in. Low temperatures Sunday night will be in the upper 20s with highs Monday from the low 30s north to the upper 30s south. We will have brisk east winds of 12-22 mph Sunday night, tapering to 10-16 mph Monday and becoming NE in the afternoon.
Drier air will work in for Tuesday and Wednesday and hopefully will bring some scattered sunshine. Highs will remain near normal in the mid to low 30s. The lows should be in the lower 20s.
The next large storm system will be churning in the Rockies and Plains by Wednesday. It will push clouds and gusty winds back into our area by Thursday. In fact, some snow is expected to develop by Thursday night, and it could get fairly heavy by Friday. There is potential for this system to produce large accumulations and travel disruption. Please stay tuned for updates as we draw closer. Temperatures won’t change a whole lot, generally topping out in the low to mid 30s.
While the heart of that storm should be on Friday, we could still have gusty winds and lighter leftover snow showers on Saturday. The high temperature could be around 31 degrees. Next Sunday looks dry but still will feel like winter with highs reaching just the low 30s.
Have a good week! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:10 p.m., 5-March 2023
**On this date in weather history:
1960 - Eastern Massachusetts greatest March snowstorm of record began to abate. The storm produced record 24 hour snowfall totals of 27.2 inches at Blue Hill Observatory, 17.7 inches at Worcester, and 16.6 inches at Boston. Winds gusted to 70 mph. (3rd-5th) (The Weather Channel)
1988 - While snow blanketed eastern Kansas and northern Oklahoma, eight cities in North Dakota reported new record high temperatures for the date. The afternoon high of 61 degrees at Bismarck ND was 27 degrees warmer than that at Chanute KS. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)