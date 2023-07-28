Calm end to the week after strong storms

Out warm and stormy week is coming to an end as we move into a more comfortable and brighter weekend. Storms are expected to clear by Friday late evening leading to calm conditions into Saturday. Due to the moisture content in the air and the rapid cooling, there may be some morning fog, but most of Saturday should be bright and very nice.
Overnight: Rain and storms clearing then partly cloudy.
Low: 58 Wind: NE ~ 5
Saturday: Ch. morning fog. Mostly sunny and more comfortable.
High: 80 Wind: NW 5-10
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and cooler.
Low: 53
Sunday: Plenty of sunshine and nice again.
High: 79
Monday: Mostly sunny skies once again.
High: 81
Highs will climb into the low to mid 80s though, which will still be enough to possibly fuel some showers and storms - especially later in the afternoon and evening, and especially south of Highway 29. A few of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats - tornadoes are unlikely, but we cannot completely rule one out.
If you're ready for a break from the muggy conditions, then the weekend is exactly what you're looking for. We should be much more comfortable, with highs on Saturday topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s with much less humidity and mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be picture-perfect as well, with mainly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. We should see more sunshine again on Monday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Our next storm system will be approaching by the middle of next week - we should stay dry during the day on Tuesday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low to mid 80s. However, we could see a few showers and storms move in Tuesday night, and we'll keep the chance for showers and storms around on Wednesday as well. It will be a bit warmer and muggier on Wednesday, with highs again in the low to mid 80s - possibly reaching the upper 80s in a few spots. We should dry out again on Thursday, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1989 - Afternoon thunderstorms produced large hail and damaging winds in Massachusetts. Early evening thunderstorms over Florida produced wind gusts to 68 mph at Fort Myers, and evening thunderstorms in South Dakota produced nearly two inches of rain in twenty minutes at Pierpoint. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)