Calm Wednesday before Winter Storm

As the rain moves out, we prepare for another round of winter weather, this time in the form of heavier snow. Wednesday will be mostly dry so it will likely be the best day to get out and get things done. Afterwards much of the area is looking at around a half foot of snow on top of potentially frozen roadways.
**WINTER STORM WATCH through Thursday evening for central and southern Wisconsin. (South of highway 8)
This Evening: Cloudy with patchy light snow and drizzle possible.
High: Mid 30s Wind: NW 10-15
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Small chance of a flurry.
Low: 27 Wind: NW 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and quiet.
High: 32 Wind: North 5-10 turning East PM
Wednesday Night: Cloudy with snow developing after midnight.
Low: 27
Thursday: Cloudy and breezy with snow showers, heaviest in the morning. 4 to 7 inches possible with the heavier amounts likely south and east of Wausau.
High: 30
On Wednesday the weather should be quiet and slightly cooler with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Skies will remain mostly cloudy. There won't be much going on during the daytime hours so if you need to run to the store for any reason before the weekend, Wednesday will be the day to do so. The next chance of significant snow will develop Wednesday night into Thursday as a stronger low pressure system arrives from the southwest. As of now, it looks like 4 to 7 inches is possible in the heaviest band of snow which will likely be around Marathon County and locations to the south and east. The heaviest snow will fall early Thursday morning, then it will be lighter later in the day. High temps will be in the 25 to 30 range.
A winter storm watch has been issued through Thursday evening for everywhere south of highway 8. Make sure to have your shovels ready and your snowblowers primed for Thursday morning. Keeping an updated emergency kit in your car is advised as well.
A drier and cooler spell of weather will then develop for Friday through Monday. The days will be cooler but still above normal for this time of year. Highs will be in the 25 to 30 range on Friday and in the mid 20s on Saturday. The mercury will rise back up to around 30 for Sunday and Monday. Each day will have more clouds than sun.
Small chances of light snow will work in next week as high temperatures drop to the 20s. The most likely would be Monday night and Tuesday but no significant accumulation is in sight after Thursday.
Have a great Wednesday! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 2010 - A series of strong Pacific storms impacted Arizona, California, Colorado, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah from January 17th through 23rd, leaving behind several feet of snow across the higher terrain and breaking numerous lowest barometric pressure records across the region. Sunrise Mountain, Arizona received 77 inches of snow, while Mammoth Lakes, California received 90 inches. (NCDC)