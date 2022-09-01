Chance of rain before a wonderful weekend

Our streak of dry weather may be coming to an end before the weekend with a chance of rain and storms Friday evening. The good news is that most activity will be during the later hours of the day and activity should be brief. However, with the rising heat and humidity in the state fueling energy to the upper atmosphere, don't be surprised to see a few strong to severe storms. A level 1 (marginal) risk for severe weather has been issued for Friday night with the potential for storms to develop gusty winds and hail.
Tonight: Few scattered clouds and mild.
Low: 67 Wind: South-Southwest 5-10
Friday: Partly cloudy, blustery, warm, and humid.
High: 88 Wind: SW 15-25
Friday Evening/Night: Variable clouds with a good chance of showers or storms.
Low: 61
Saturday: A few clouds early, then becoming mostly sunny and cooling off to more seasonal temperatures.
High: 74
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonal again.
High: 74
While our next chance of rain will move in tomorrow, expect little change Friday morning with plenty of bright skies and warm early morning temperatures. Friday will not only be sunny but also much warmer with both rising heat and humidity. In fact, with temperatures in the upper 80s by the afternoon, the heat index may move towards 90 - nearly 15 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year. This heat and humidity will thankfully be accompanied by a decent southwesterly breeze of 15-25 miles per hour. However, all three of these conditions will create the possibility of strong storms.
Friday evening and Friday night will be when the cold front passes across the state. The lifting from this batch of new air will cause the formation of rainfall and cloud cover as it brings low level moisture into the upper atmosphere. Rain may begin in the northwoods around as 6 PM before pushing south. Most thunderstorms however look to fire a bit later in the evening towards the overnight hours. There is currently around a 60% chance for rain and storms to move into your area, the highest likelihood being in the NW corner of the state. Activity should clear by Saturday morning.
After the rain, a new batch of pleasant weather will settle across Wisconsin for the Labor Day weekend. Highs will be refreshing in the mid to upper 70s all weekend long with the warmest on Monday. Expect the bright skies to continue as well. However, while we will return to seasonal weather, it is not expected to stay forever with Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday returning to well above normal temperatures in the low to mid 80s.
Enjoy the first few days of meteorological fall! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - Cool Canadian air invaded the Midwest. Six cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Indianapolis IN with a reading of 44 degrees. Hot weather continued in the northwestern U.S. Five cities reported record high temperatures for the date, including Hanover WA, where the mercury soared to 106 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)
