Chance of storms tonight

We had an absolutely wonderful start to the week with abundant sunshine in contrast to our cloudy weekend. Highs remained well above normal reaching near 80 degrees and there was also a comfortable breeze. Overnight we are tracking the potential for some rain and a few storms. Some storms may be strong. However, don't expect it to ruin our Tuesday as we have one more day of nice, bright, late summer weather.
Tonight: Increasing clouds and mild with a chance of showers and storms late, especially around Wausau and further south.
Low: 59 Wind: South around 5
Tuesday: A chance of storms early, then decreasing clouds and warm again.
High: 81 Wind: SW 5-15
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with a slim chance of showers.
Low: 60
Wednesday: Variably cloudy, blustery, and much cooler. A few sprinkles possible.
High: 67
Thursday (First day of Astronomical Fall): Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy, and cool.
High: 60
Keep an eye on the radar Tuesday morning. The storm prediction center has issued a level 1 (marginal) risk for severe for much of the area, though a higher chance south of Wausau. The main threats will be gusty winds and hail alongside a core of heavier rain showers. Most models indicate the timing to be between 4 AM and 8 AM so you may have to prepare for the weather on your morning commute. The good news is this system is not expected to bring a gloomy Tuesday. By the afternoon skies will partially clear and temperatures will yet again rise to near 80 degrees. An additional chance of rain will move in along the frontal passage Tuesday night. After this, much cooler weather is expected.
Wednesday will be far cooler with highs in the mid 60s, though even cooler weather is expected ahead. There is a small chance of a sprinkle, but Wednesday looks to be a dry and breezy day. Temperatures overnight will fall to the mid 40s.
Thursday and Friday is the coolest part of this weeks pattern and the start of the fall season. Highs will be in the low 60s but the low temperature will have a greater impact. You will want to grab your coat if out early on Friday morning as temperatures drop into the 30s. This will likely bring frost to the area especially in the northwoods. Thursday and Friday will have scattered clouds and there is a good chance of rain Friday night.
Mixed skies will continue this weekend as temperatures repair slightly to the mid 60s. There is a chance of rainfall again this weekend but the pattern remains unselttled.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Thunderstorms developing along a fast moving cold front produced severe weather in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Michigan. Eight tornadoes were reported, including five in Indiana. Thunderstorm winds gusted to 74 mph at Wabash IN. Winds associated with the cold front itself gusted to 69 mph at Kenosha WI. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)