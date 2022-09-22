Chilly first night of fall

**Frost Advisory for Marathon county and further south and a Freeze Warning for the northwoods until 8 AM .
Tonight: Clear with widespread frost an a hard freeze possible.
Low: 37 Wind: Light and variable
Friday: Partly cloudy turning mostly cloudy with chance of scattered rain in the evening.
High: 61 Wind: SSW 5-10
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy skies with an 80% chance of rain showers.
Low: 48
Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a 60% chance of showers.
High: 60
Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies with another 60% chance of showers at times, mainly NE.
High: 63
A frost advisory and freeze warning have been put into effect tonight as temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s overnight. As temperatures only have a small chance of reaching 32 and only for a brief period, the effects of the cold tonight will not be as substantial as down the road. However, if you have any sensitive plants or flowers outdoors, it is a good idea to bring them in to keep them out of the cold. Thankfully winds will be on the lighter side overnight.
Friday will wake up bright and chilly but quickly turn cloudy by the afternoon. While most of Friday will be dry there is a chance of scattered light rain ahead of the system moving in overnight. Friday night the rain chance increases (to about 80%) of widespread showers which have the potential to bring a quarter inch or so to the area. Another few chances of rain will accumulate this weekend.
Saturday will be cool and cloudy and likely wet for another weekend in a row. Rainfall will be most likely in the morning though scattered light rain is possible in the evening. Sunday is expected to start dreary with another chance of chilly morning rain (especially NE of Wausau) but will likely diminish in the afternoon and leave the potential for scattered clearing skies. Temperatures this weekend will be confined to the low 60s or cooler.
Monday will have a small chance of rain and a bit more sunshine than the weekend. However, with the scattered sunshine and rain will come breezy winds. Monday will remain cool as well.
The coolest weather pattern settles in Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the upper 50s. However we are expecting a good deal of sunshine and lighter winds. Thursday will also be bright but should return closer to seasonal weather with highs in the mid 60s.
Have a great rest of the week and stay warm! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1913 - Des Moines, IA, experienced their earliest freeze of record. (The Weather Channel)