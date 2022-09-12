Chilly overnight before nicer weather

After a cloudy few days we are finally looking ahead to some clearing. Tonight skies will gradually clear as rain pushes southeast and out of the area. Overnight lows will be 5-10 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year leading to 40 degree temperatures and potentially upper 30s. Thankfully the weather pattern will cooperate and bring back much nicer weather Tuesday and Wednesday.
Tonight: Decreasing clouds and chilly
Low: 45 Wind: North 3-5
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and much nicer.
High: 79 Wind: WNW 5-10
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and still a bit cool.
Low: 50
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant.
High: 74
Thursday: Partly cloudy, with a 20% chance for showers and storms at night.
High: 77
Tuesday and Wednesday will be much nicer with plenty of sunshine and temperatures near or a little above normal. However, make sure too be mindful of the cool early morning air. These few days will be a prime example of the time of year where you need an extra layer in the early morning but can be comfortable in a t-shirt and shorts by the afternoon. Thursday will also be very nice with partial cloudiness and pleasant temperatures as well. However, our next chance of rain does have a chance to move in Thursday night.
The next chance of daytime rain will fall on Friday, though the pattern is still unsettled. This will unfortunately likely lead into another gloomy weekend pattern. Saturday and Sunday will both have a chance for rain and storms so we will need to keep our eye on the radar. Friday and Saturday will also be a bit humid with highs near 80 degrees and dew points in the 60s. Sunday will cool down to seasonal highs in the low 70s.
The overall pattern is still unsettled and at the moment there is no information on the strength of any storms that could move in this weekend. News 9 will keep you updated with future changes.
Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history: 1988 - An afternoon tornado spawned a tornado which skipped across northern sections of Indianapolis IN damaging roofs and automobiles. It was the first tornado in central Indiana in September in nearly forty years of records. Hurricane Gilbert plowed across the island of Jamaica, and by the end of the day was headed for the Cayman Islands, packing winds of 125 mph. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)