Chilly Start To The Week

It was a cool end to the weekend, and we'll keep the cooler air around for a little while longer. We'll also keep some rain chances over the next couple of days, so if you didn't see rain this weekend, you'll still have your chances at times.
Monday: Increasing clouds and breezy with a 40% chance of spotty showers in the afternoon.
High: 68 Wind: NW 10-20
Monday Night: Cloudy with a good chance of scattered showers.
Low: 49 Wind: NW 10-15
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered light showers, especially the east half of the area.
High: 68 Wind: NW 10-20
It will be another cooler day today, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s. We'll see some sunshine early on, but clouds will take over by late morning, which will lead to some off and on showers this afternoon and evening, continuing into tonight as well. Some of those showers will linger into Tuesday as well, with highs again in the mid to upper 60s.
We should start to clear out Tuesday night, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Wednesday - although we could still see another round of scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and evening as a weak system moves through. Highs will climb back above average, topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s. Thursday looks to be the nicest day of the week to get outside, with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds on Friday, and while we could see a passing shower or storm develop by evening, most of us will stay dry until overnight Friday night, when our chances for rain will go up just a bit. Highs Friday will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s. More scattered showers and storms will be possible at times on Saturday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Most of the rain should move out by Father's Day on Sunday, although a stray shower or storm can't be completely ruled out. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
2005 - A tornado in Hammond, Wisconsin damaged 22 homes and produced $3.6 million in damage