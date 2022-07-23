Clearing Skies Sunday

Showers and storms will come to an end overnight tonight, and for most of us the weather will be much quieter to end the weekend on Sunday. We'll also cool off and get rid of some of the humidity for a while.
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds. A 30% chance of a few isolated showers, mainly north of Wausau.
High: 79 Wind: NW 10-20
Sunday Night: Becoming mainly clear and quiet.
Low: 55
Monday: Mostly sunny and comfortable. Becoming partly cloudy late.
High: 78
After Saturday's storms move out, we should see a much quieter Sunday overall. We'll see decreasing clouds throughout the day, with a decent amount of sunshine for most of us. However, we could still see a few isolated light showers pop up to the north of Wausau, especially during the afternoon. Overall though, most of us should stay dry. Humidity levels will be much lower too, and it will be much more comfortable, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Overall, temperatures will continue to be comfortable, if not even a bit below average for the next several days. However, we should still remain relatively quiet for a good chunk of the week as well. We should see mostly sunny skies on Monday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. We'll see a few more clouds on Tuesday, with partly cloudy skies. We'll also have a chance for a few showers and storms late in the day on Tuesday, with better chances Tuesday night. Highs will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
We could see a few showers linger into Wednesday morning as well, but skies should become partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs will be a few degrees cooler, topping out in the mid to upper 70s.
The rest of the week should remain mostly dry, with partly sunny skies on Thursday. We can't rule out a few afternoon showers in the northwoods, but most of us should stay dry. Highs will again top out in the mid to upper 70s. Mostly sunny skies will return again on Friday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and we'll see more of the same on Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1788 - A weather diary kept by George Washington recorded that the center of a hurricane passed directly over his Mount Vernon home. The hurricane crossed eastern North Carolina and Virginia before moving into the Central Appalachians. Norfolk, VA, reported houses destroyed, trees uprooted, and crops leveled to the ground. (David Ludlum)
1987 - Thunderstorms produced a record ten inches of rain in six and a half hours at Minneapolis, MN, including 5.26 inches in two hours. Flash flooding claimed two lives and caused 21.3 million dollars damage. Streets in Minneapolis became rushing rivers, parking lots became lakes, and storm sewers spouted like geysers. A tornado hit Maple Grove, MN, causing five million dollars damage. Baseball size hail was reported at Olivia, MN. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)