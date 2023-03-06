Clearing weather before another round of snow

As the wet winter weather clears out, we will have a small break of dry weather. Tuesday and Wednesday look dry and will even be a touch warmer leading to a bit of melting snow. However, it wont be too long before winter weather returns. Another batch of accumulating snow is headed our way before we hit the weekend.
This Evening: Cloudy with mixed precipitation clearing out.
High: Mid 30s Wind: NE 5-10
Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy.
Low: 23 Wind: North-Northeast 10-15
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds.
High: 40 Wind: NE to East 5-10
Tuesday Night: Frosty with scattered clouds.
Low: 22
Wednesday: Partly or mostly cloudy
High: 36
Thursday: Cloudy and breezy. An 80% chance of snow late evening and overnight.
High: 34
Any leftover flurries or drizzle will be ending this evening and then we will see some partial clearing later tonight and tomorrow. Some of the new snow will be melting tomorrow as high temps reach the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet once again but with less sunshine. Even though there will be more clouds, high temps should top out in the mid 30.
Another low pressure system will move through the center of the country late this week and bring a chance of snow to our area. We will probably have some snow Thursday night and Friday and it could be a few inches (similar to the current storm). Temps will also cool down a little later this week with highs in the low 30s from Friday through Sunday.
Yet another light snow could develop in our area later Sunday afternoon or evening, so factor that into any weekend travel plans. Right now, the timing and intensity are still unsettled. Monday looks cloudy, but dry.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - A winter storm in the south central U.S. left parts of Missouri and Arkansas buried under more than a foot of snow. Heavier snowfall totals in Missouri included 14 inches at Springfield and 16 inches at Lebanon. Totals in Benton County AR ranged up to 14 inches. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)