Climbing Above Freezing

While our temperatures have been below average for nearly two weeks now, we're about to see a change in the pattern, and we'll climb back above freezing soon. Once we get there, we'll also stay there for a while.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not too cold.
Low: 22 Wind: South 5-15
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies, with a bit more sun to the south. Milder temperatures.
High: 36 Wind: South 10-15
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with fog possible.
Low: 31 Wind: South 5-10
Temperatures will take a big jump starting tomorrow, with highs climbing into the low to mid 30s. We won't see much sunshine, but winds out of the south will help to push those temperatures back above freezing. We'll see mostly cloudy skies, and some fog could develop late Wednesday night as well. We'll be even milder on Thursday, with highs in the mid to upper 30s. We'll still see areas of fog at times during the day, and a few showers will be possible as well, especially later in the day. A few snow showers could also mix in, mainly Thursday night.
We could see a few rain or snow showers early Friday morning, but otherwise we should be dry for the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies, although we could see a bit more sunshine later in the afternoon. We'll see another mostly cloudy day on Saturday for New Year's Eve, and we can't rule out a sprinkle or flurry either, especially later in the day. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s to end 2022. They'll also top out in the low to mid 30s to start 2023 on New Year's Day - we could see a shower or flurry early, but otherwise we'll see mostly cloudy skies once again.
Another storm system will approach on Monday, with rain or snow showers possible later in the day. Otherwise we'll see mostly cloudy skies with highs again in the low to mid 30s. More rain and snow showers will be possible on Tuesday, with highs again in the low to mid 30s under mostly cloudy skies.
Have a great night! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1869 - A post Christmas storm in New York and Vermont produced record storm totals of 30 inches at Burlington, VT, and 39 inches at Montpelier VT. A public emergency was declared in Vermont. (David Ludlum)
2004 - A major storm system affected parts of the western United States during December 27-29, bringing a variety of weather conditions to the region. Heavy rainfall broke daily precipitation records at some locations in California. Very heavy snow fell across the Sierra Nevada Mountains, with some areas receiving several feet of accumulation. Winds with this weather system gusted over 65 mph at some coastal and mountain locations in California.