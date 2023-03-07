Cloudier Weather Ahead

After some wonderful sunshine today, it may be a while before bright skies return. A cloudier weather pattern will be emerging alongside a low-pressure system as we head towards the end of the week. Tomorrow is looking dry, but we are tracking our next weather system shortly which will bring accumulating snow to the area before we hit the weekend.
Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 22 Wind: East 5-10
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies.
High: 37 Wind: ESE 5-10
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy.
Low: 23
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. An 80% chance of snow at night. Some accumulation possible.
High: 35
Friday: Breezy and overcast with a 70% chance of snow, mainly in the morning. Some additional accumulation possible.
High: 32
We should see a good amount of sunshine for our Tuesday, with highs pushing into the mid to upper 30s, with a few spots likely climbing towards 40 degrees. We'll then see more cloud cover move in overnight tonight, with that hanging around into tomorrow as well. Highs will be a couple of degrees cooler, but should still top out in the mid to upper 30s.
Our next storm system will be approaching during the day on Thursday. We should keep the snow away during the day, but we'll see more cloud cover, and it will get a little bit breezier too. Highs will top out in the low to mid 30s. Snow will then move in Thursday night and continue into Friday morning, with some accumulating snow possible. Right now it appears that the heaviest snow will fall in our southern counties, but with the storm still being a few days out, that may change. Still, accumulating snow is looking more and more likely for most, if not all of north central Wisconsin Thursday night into Friday morning.
The snow should come to an end later in the day on Friday, with mostly cloudy skies hanging around. Highs will top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. We should see a quieter day on Saturday, with highs again in the upper 20s and low 30s. However, another round of snow will be possible Saturday night, with better chances into the day on Sunday. Highs will again top out in the upper 20s and low 30s. We should be quieter as we head into Monday, with decreasing clouds and highs in the low to mid 30s.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Blustery northwest winds ushered arctic cold into eastern U.S. Burlington VT reported a record low of 14 degrees below zero. Snow and ice over the Carolinas replaced the 80 degree weather of the previous day. High winds and heavy surf caused five million dollars damage along the North Carolina coast. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)