Cloudier weather into the weekend

Today was another very nice and summerlike day across the state. Not only did we receive a fair amount of sun, but temperatures were even warmer with many cities in the low 80s. While tomorrow will be nice and summerlike again, there is a small chance of rain, and there are more rain chances as we head into the weekend for part of the area.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild.
Low: 56 Wind: SE to East around 5
Friday: Increasing clouds with a 30% chance of showers or isolated storms late.
High: 75 Wind: East around 10
Friday Night: Occasional clouds.
Low: 55
Saturday: Partly or mostly cloudy and breezy with a slight chance of scattered showers and t-storms.
High: 70
Sunday: Cloudy and cooler with a chance of rain.
High: 64
The clouds will increase a bit more on Friday and Saturday but the weather will still be decent with mainly dry conditions and highs in the 70s for Friday and in the upper 60s to around 70 on Saturday. There is only a small chance a shower or two could drift into the area later Friday and again on Saturday.
The highest chance of rain in the next few days will be on Sunday. A low pressure system moving across the Midwest might track close enough to Wisconsin for some rain, clouds, and cooler temps. Right now, the odds of rain are about 60 percent. Even if there is no rain on Sunday, it will be a cooler day with highs in the low 60s.
Next week looks fairly seasonal with mainly dry weather once again. A couple of cold fronts will drop down from Canada and produce a slight chance of showers late Tuesday and again late Thursday, otherwise, there should be a good amount of sunshine. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s on Monday and Thursday, and in the upper 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday. The main concern from the weather next week will be the potential for patchy frost Wednesday morning.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1990 - Unseasonably cold weather followed in the wake of a spring storm in the north central U.S. Seven cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Madison WI with a reading of 29 degrees. Thunderstorms produced severe weather in Kansas, Oklahoma and the northern half of Texas. Severe thunderstorms spawned four tornadoes in Texas, and produced high winds which overturned four mobile homes northwest of Abilene TX injuring ten persons. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)