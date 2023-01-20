Cloudy and Quiet Weekend

Cooler winter weather is in sight in our extended forecast, but thankfully temperatures wont dip much this weekend. Cloudy skies are expected to remain both Saturday and Sunday other than a few sun breaks. The weekend will be dry and quiet, making for great conditions for outdoor winter activities.
Overnight: Mostly cloudy and quiet
Low: 18 Wind: West 5-10
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal.
High: 25 Wind: West-Southwest 5-15
Saturday Night: Plenty of clouds
Low: 19
Sunday: Cloudy during the morning, then a few breaks of sun.
High: 27
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a few snow showers in the evening or overnight.
High: 26
Don't expect too much change from day-to-day through the weekend or next week, except that the high temps will gradually cool down. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s through Tuesday, then fall a bit. On Wednesday and Thursday the mercury will only reach the low 20s and next Friday the high might only top out in the upper teens.
While not everyone's favorite weather, the cloudy skies will remain this weekend. The next time we might see a few peeks of sun will be later Sunday afternoon and perhaps Monday morning. The grey skies are normal during this time of year, and while making for lackluster sights, does aid with keeping temperatures on the milder side overnight. Lows this weekend, while cooler, will only drop into the mid to upper teens.
As far as precipitation chances go, as the colder weather pattern develops next week we will have a couple of weak troughs of low pressure and cold fronts moving through the area so there is at least a slight chance of snow showers each day from Monday evening through Friday. Even though we might have some flakes of snow each day next week, it will not likely add up to much accumulation.
Have a wonderful weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On January 20th in weather history:
1989 - The temperature in the Washington D.C. area warmed into the lower 50s for the Presidential Inauguration during the late morning hours, before gusty northwest winds ushered in colder air that afternoon. (National Weather Summary)