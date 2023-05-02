Cloudy but Milder Weather Ahead

After an unseasonably cool few days, we are finally on the incline for temperatures in our future. Blustery winds will subside tomorrow and there will be some breaks of sunshine. This should bring out temperatures closer to normal in the 50s. Thankfully, the warming doesn't stop there as we will quickly jump into the 60s later on, and even have a chance for 70s in our forecast.
Tonight: Partial clearing and chilly.
Low: 32 Wind: North 10-15
Wednesday: Less wind with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 58 Wind: NW around 10
Wednesday Night: Cool with more clouds developing
Low: 38
Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy and milder with a 30% chance of light showers.
High: 65
Friday: More clouds than sun and breezy with isolated light showers possible.
High: 62
The wind will finally die down tomorrow and we should see a few more breaks of sunshine. This will warm temperatures up into the 55 to 60 range which is closer to normal. Fairly seasonal weather will then persist from Thursday through Saturday with highs in the low to mid 60s. A bit warmer trend will ensue after that. High temps could be around 70 for Monday and Tuesday of next week.
It will be warmer but it might not stay dry the whole time. On Thursday and Friday, there is a 30% chance of a few isolated showers. A 30% chance of rain and isolated storms will develop again late Sunday into Monday. As of now, it looks like the opening of the inland fishing season on Saturday should be dry, though there may be an isolated sprinkle early.
The small chances for rain continue into the end of the weekend and into next week. Thankfully warmer temperatures will also continue as we have a chance to move into the 70s.
Enjoy the nicer weather tomorrow! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from northeastern Texas to western Arkansas during the evening and early nighttime hours. Thunderstorms spawned a tornado which injured thirteen persons at Paris TX, and produced baseball size hail at Rio Vista TX. Thunderstorm rains of four to seven inches caused flash flooding in west central Arkansas, southern and eastern Oklahoma, and northern Texas. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)