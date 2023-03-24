Cloudy start to the weekend

Today was the nicest day so far this spring though it looks like the clear skies and calm winds won't continue with us into the weekend. An approaching weather system will pass clouds and potential snowfall into the area on Saturday, bringing temperatures back to the 30s. A light accumulation is expected, though much more will be seen in the SE corner of the state.
Overnight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 24 Wind: NE 5-15
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a 50% chance snow through early afternoon, mainly south and east of Wausau, with light accumulation possible.
High: 39 Wind: NE 10-20
Saturday Night: Partial clearing.
Low: 25
Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds.
High: 42
Expect an increase in clouds tonight, especially after midnight as our next weather system approaches. Snow could move into Wisconsin as early as sunrise but likely not into the News 9 area until the late morning. The snow will depart by late afternoon, with a couple of inches possible, mainly falling over areas like Waushara and Waupaca counties - the rest of us will see little to no accumulation. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s.
We should see some clearing on Sunday, with a nice mix of sun and clouds to wrap up the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 30s and low 40s. We should see similar conditions on Monday too. By Tuesday we'll see a bit more cloud cover, and we can't rule out a few rain or snow showers either. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s.
We'll see a bit better of a chance for rain and snow showers on Wednesday, with highs again in the mid to upper 30s. On Thursday we should climb back into the upper 30s and low 40s. Rain and snow chances continue not only on Tuesday but even into Friday as well.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - The storm system which produced heavy snow in the Lower Missouri Valley the previous day, spread heavy snow across parts of the Upper Ohio Valley and the Middle Atlantic Coast Region. Snowfall totals of 2.2 inches at Philadelphia PA and 2.4 inches at Atlantic City NJ were records for the date. Up to six inches of snow blanketed southern Ohio. In the Middle Atlantic Coast Region, snow coated the blossoms of cherry trees which had bloomed in 80 degree weather the previous week. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)