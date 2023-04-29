Cold And Gloomy Weekend

It hasn't been a great start to the weekend when it comes to the weather, and unfortunately, it isn't going to get any better for the end of it. In fact, it may turn even colder, and accumulating snow will be possible for some of us as we wrap up the month of April.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, blustery, and cool with showers likely again, possibly mixed with snow at times.
High: 41 Wind: NNW 15-25
Sunday Night: Showers likely, mixing with snow overnight. Some accumulation possible in the northwoods.
Low: 32 Wind: NNW 15-25
Monday: Mostly cloudy and windy with a good chance of showers, possibly mixed with snow showers in the morning.
High: 42
Rain and snow showers will continue from Saturday night into Sunday - most of us will see a mix of rain and snow in the morning, then see the snow change back over to rain in the afternoon. However, in the northwoods it will likely remain as snow for most of the day, if not all day long. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 30s in the northwoods, and in the upper 30s and low 40s in central Wisconsin. We'll see similar temperatures on Monday as well, with more rain and snow showers possible. Once again, in central Wisconsin we'll see a mix in the morning and change over to a cold rain in the afternoon. In the northwoods, it will remain as mainly snow for most of the day.
We should finally start to clear out on Tuesday - we'll see mostly cloudy skies in the morning, with more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be warmer, but still cool for this time of year - topping out in the mid to upper 40s. We'll take a bigger jump in temperatures on Wednesday, with highs climbing back into the upper 50s and low 60s under mostly sunny skies.
We should see similar temperatures again on Thursday, with highs again topping out in the upper 50s and low 60s. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds, and we can't rule out a stray shower from popping up. Friday we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies, and a few showers will be possible once again. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday we'll climb back into the upper 50s and low 60s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and a few showers possible.
Have a great weekend! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1990 - A storm system crossing northern New Mexico blanketed parts of the Rocky Mountain Region and the Northern High Plains with heavy snow, and produced blizzard conditions in central Montana. Much of southern Colorado was buried under one to three feet of snow. Pueblo tied an April record with 16.8 inches of snow in 24 hours. Strong canyon winds in New Mexico, enhanced by local showers, gusted to 65 mph at Albuquerque. Afternoon temperatures across the Great Plains Region ranged from the 20s in North Dakota to 107 degrees at Laredo TX.