Cold And Snowy Week Ahead

We've seen snow for the past several days now, and more will be on the way this week. We'll have a couple of chances for accumulating snow - one in the short term, and one a little further on down the road that could have big travel implications as we head towards Christmas. It will also turn cold, with the coldest air of the season set to move in this week.
Today: Mostly cloudy, becoming overcast by afternoon. Light snow develops late afternoon, becoming more widespread by evening.
High: 19 Wind: Light and variable
Tonight: 90% chance of light snow, especially early. 1-2 inches of accumulation expected.
Low: 11 Wind: SE ~ 5
Tuesday: Cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon.
High: 15 Wind: West 5-15
While we may see a little bit of sunshine early today, it will remain mostly cloudy for most of the day today, with increasing clouds throughout the day. Light snow will develop later this afternoon, becoming more widespread this evening into tonight. Accumulation of 1-2 inches is likely for most of us. Highs will be colder than average, topping out in the mid to upper teens. The snow should be gone by Tuesday morning, and we'll see some clearing by the afternoon as we become partly cloudy. It will also be a bit colder, with highs in the low to mid teens.
It will turn even colder on Wednesday, with highs in the single digits across the area. We'll also see increasing clouds, and another chance for snow as our next storm system approaches. Light snow will be possible later in the day, becoming more likely by Wednesday night. That snow will stick around into Thursday as well, with highs in the low to mid teens. Accumulating snow will be likely during this time frame.
The snow will likely stick around into Friday as well as a storm system passes by to our south - it will be close enough that more accumulating snow will be likely for much of the area. Right now, the track of the storm will likely keep the heaviest accumulation south of here, but if the path of that storm changes (which is quite possible this far out), it could mean more or less snow for north central Wisconsin. Regardless, this will likely be a storm that impacts travel across the entire region towards the end of the week. It will also be windy, so blowing snow is quite likely as well. Highs will top out in the upper single digits and low teens on Friday, so we'll get the cold as well.
We should see the snow move out by Christmas Eve on Saturday, but it will still be cold and breezy with highs in the single digits. It will be cold on Christmas Day as well, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the single digits once again.
Have a great Monday! Meteorologist Brad Miller
*On this day in weather history:
1967 - A record 83 inches of snow covered the ground at Flagstaff, AZ. The heavy snows inflicted great hardships on reservations. (David Ludlum)
2008 - A snow and ice storm on December 19 affected parts of the U.S. Midwest. Over 220,000 homes and businesses across Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio were left without electric services. No fatalities were reported (Reuters).