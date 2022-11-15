Cold and Snowy Week

The wintry weather continued today bringing another half inch to 2 inches of fresh snow to the state of Wisconsin. The snow chances over the next few days will be slightly less, but you will still likely need to clear off the windshield so make sure to keep the scraper and brush handy. Much cooler weather is expected to settle in later this week.
Tonight: Cloudy with light snow showers tapering to flurries. An additional dusting to half an inch possible.
Low: 27 Wind: NE 5-10
Wednesday: Cloudy with a few scattered flakes.
High: 34 Wind: North 5-10
Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy and cool.
Low: 21
Thursday: Mostly cloudy and colder with an additional 60% chance of snow showers. A dusting up to half and inch possible.
High: 27
Friday: Blustery and cold. Partly or mostly cloudy with scattered flurries.
High: 21
The snow showers will taper off a bit tonight but there might be another dusting to half an inch. A few flurries will likely be in the air on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 30s.
Colder weather will start to move in on Thursday when high temps will only reach the mid to upper 20s. On Friday a stronger wind will develop out of the northwest and highs will only top out in the low 20s. Saturday will be the coldest day with highs in the upper teens to around 20. The wind chill on Saturday will be in the 5 to 10 degree range, making it extra chilly for the deer hunters. Low temps by Sunday morning will be in the single digits.
After another cold day on Sunday with highs in the 20s, the mercury should rise back up into the low 30s for Monday.
As far as additional snow chances go, there could be another dusting to half an inch on Thursday and on Saturday – just enough to make the roads a little slippery. Temperatures should return to normal for this time of year making for a cool, but not too cold Thanksgiving.
Have a great week and stay safe! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1988 - Thunderstorms produced severe weather from Oklahoma and northeastern Texas to northern Indiana and southern Wisconsin from mid morning through the pre-dawn hours of the following day. Thunderstorms spawned forty-four tornadoes, including thirteen in Missouri, and there were more than two hundred reports of large hail or damaging winds. A tornado in central Arkansas hit Scott and Lonoke killing five people, injuring sixty others, and causing fifteen million dollars damage. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)