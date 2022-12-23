Cold and Wind Continues

The gusty winds and extreme cold will continue into the Holiday weekend. Wind speeds will remain between 20 and 30 mph brining wind chills well below zero. Thankfully though, it doesn't seem like the frigid pattern will hold forever as we have sunshine developing on Christmas day and much milder weather in store for next week as we head into 2023.
*** Blizzard Warning for Ashland and Iron county and winter storm warning for Vilas county through Saturday afternoon. Winter Weather Advisory for the rest of the area through Saturday morning.
Overnight: Mostly cloudy, windy, and frigid. Wind chills as low as -30.
Low: -1 Wind: WNW 20-35
Saturday (Christmas Eve): Partly cloudy, windy, and quite cold. Lake effect snow continues in the far north.
High: 6 Wind: WNW 15-30
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and cold yet again.
Low: -3
Sunday (Christmas Day): Partly to mostly sunny, remaining cold but not as windy.
High: 9
More cold air continues as we head into the holiday weekend. Be sure to bundle up for not only the morning but also daytime hours as we have continual wind chills well below zero. While tonight will remain mostly cloudy, clearing will continue to work into the forecast leading to partly cloudy skies Saturday. The main concern remains the high winds. Additionally, extreme lake effect activity in the northern reaches of the state could lead to a half of a foot of snow or more in Ashland, Iron, and Vilas counties before Christmas.
Christmas Day won't bring much more warmth, but highs should be a few degrees higher, topping out in the upper single digits and low teens. Lake effect snow should end by then, and we'll see partly to mostly sunny skies across most of the area. It should also be less windy. We could see a few snow showers early Monday morning as a weak storm system passes through, especially south of Highway 29. Otherwise we'll see partly cloudy skies on Monday with highs in the low to mid teens. We could see a few more flurries on Tuesday, especially to the north, with highs in the upper teens and low 20s.
We'll warm up even more starting Wednesday, with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Thursday will be even milder, with highs in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies - we could also see a few rain and snow showers during the day Thursday.