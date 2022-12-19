Cold and Wintry Week

The wintry weather will not be stopping anytime soon, in fact we are now tracking multiple rounds of snow and frigid December temperatures. The first round of snow arrives tonight with a few inches expected by Tuesday morning. Additionally, a winter storm watch has been issued for the SW corner of the sate which runs through Saturday at 6 AM
Tonight: 90% chance of light snow, especially around midnight. 1-2 inches of accumulation expected.
Low: 15 Wind: SE ~ 5
Tuesday: Cloudy early, then partly to mostly sunny.
High: 15 (single digits by afternoon) Wind: West 5-15
Tuesday Night: Partial clearing and quite cold.
Low: -8
Wednesday: Increasing clouds and cold. Light snow possible in the afternoon, becoming more likely by Wednesday night.
High: 8
Snow moves in this evening leaving accumulations of 1-2 inches overnight. The heaviest snow will move in around midnight. Highs Tuesday will be colder than average, topping out in the mid to upper teens early, then dropping to the single digits in the afternoon. The snow should be gone by the morning hours, and we'll see some sunshine by the afternoon develop after Tuesday morning.
It will turn even colder on Wednesday, with highs in the single digits across the area. We'll also see increasing clouds, and another chance for snow as our next storm system approaches. Light snow will be possible later in the day, becoming more likely by Wednesday night. That snow will stick around into Thursday as well, with highs in the low to mid teens. Accumulating snow will be likely during this time frame.
The snow will likely stick around into Friday as well as a storm system passes by to our south - it will be close enough that more accumulating snow will be likely for much of the area. Right now, the track of the storm will likely keep the heaviest accumulation south of here, but if the path of that storm changes (which is quite possible this far out), it could mean more or less snow for north central Wisconsin. Regardless, this will likely be a storm that impacts travel across the entire region towards the end of the week. It will also be windy, so blowing snow is quite likely as well. Highs will top out in the upper single digits and low teens on Friday, so we'll get the cold as well.
We should see the snow move out by Christmas Eve on Saturday, but it will still be cold and breezy with highs in the single digits. It will be cold on Christmas Day as well, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the single digits once again.
Stay warm this week and have a great day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - High winds and heavy snow plagued the northern and central Rockies. Snowfall totals in Montana ranged up to 12 inches at Lincoln, and wind gusts in Colorado reached 97 mph at Squaw Mountain. Twelve cities in the north central U.S. reported record low temperatures for the date, including Dickinson ND with a reading of 26 degrees below zero. Bismarck ND was the cold spot in the nation with a morning low of 35 degrees below zero. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)
2008 - A snow and ice storm on December 19 affected parts of the U.S. Midwest. Over 220,000 homes and businesses across Illinois, Indiana, and Ohio were left without electric services. No fatalities were reported (Reuters).