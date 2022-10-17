Cold for a few more days

We are in the midst of a winterlike spell but fortunately it will not last forever. Accumulating snow this early in October is not out of the ordinary, but definitely a shock to some after our very mild early fall. We are expected to remain cold the next few days (although dry) until warmer weather moves back in. By the end of the week, highs and low temperatures will be close to double from today and this weekend.
**WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Ashland, Oneida, Florence, and Forest counties until 7 p.m. this evening. WINTER STORM WARNING for Vilas and Iron counties for the same period.
This Evening: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cold. Scattered flurries possible and a few snow showers likely far north.
High: Upper 30s Wind: North-Northwest ~ 20
Tonight: Flurries tapering off. Cloudy breezy and cold.
Low: 27 Wind: North-Northwest 10-20
Tuesday: Mixed skies, blustery and cold again.
High: 42 Wind: North-Northwest 15-25
Tuesday Night: Scattered clouds and chilly.
Low: 28
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy
High: 44
There may be a few flurries left over tonight but most of Wisconsin will dry as we head into the midweek. Colder than normal weather will continue as overnight lows drop to the 20s again. Additionally, with the breezy north-northwesterly winds, the wind chill during the morning will likely be in the teens. To be comfortable you may want to grab your hat and gloves as you head out the door in the morning.
Tuesday will be roughly 5 degrees or so warmer, but still feel extremely chilly outside. While daytime highs will reach the 40s, the daily wind chill will likely remain in the mid 30s. Winds are expected to continue and breeze anywhere from 15-25 miles per hour. Daytime gusts could hit 40+. Other than a small chance of snow in the far NE, we should not have any developing snow across Wisconsin for a little while.
Wednesday will yet again start cold in the morning with temperatures in the 20s. While a few degrees better, Wednesday will still be well below normal with highs in the mid 40s. Breaks of abundant sunshine will emerge, however there will likely be more cloud cover than sun. After Wednesday, temperatures will begin to rapidly repair.
Thursday will likely reach the low 50s with partly cloudy skies and Friday will reach the low 60s. This will feel great after our spell of cooler weather. The warmth will continue this weekend with a good deal of sunshine as we jump into the mid to upper 60s. Sunday will be the warmest with a high near 68, though if sunshine holds into the afternoon there is a good chance the high temperature will hit the 70s. Sunday evening and Sunday night will cloud over as wet weather moves in There is a good chance of rainfall Sunday night into Monday, but the weekend does look to be dry.
Have a great week and stay warm! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this date in weather history:
1987 - It was a great day for an Oktoberfest, or to enjoy the colors of autumn, as much of the nation enjoyed sunny and mild weather. Columbia SC dipped to 34 degrees, marking their third morning in a row of record cold. Bakersfield CA reached 80 degrees for the 143rd day in a row to break a record established in 1940. (The National Weather Summary)