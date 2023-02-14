Cold Front After the Clouds and Rain

This year's Valentine's Day will end up as one of the rainiest as we are expecting to see widespread showers for the rest of today. Thankfully no freezing is expected but we are going to be tracking colder over the next 24-48 hours. Behind the rain is a cold front which will bring more blustery winds, this time from the West/Northwest.
Tonight: Showers diminishing to drizzle. Cloudy and windy.
Low: 40 Wind: South 15-30
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and blustery with a few light rain and snow showers in the morning. Especially in the northwoods.
High: 40 early, then falling Wind: West to Northwest 20-30
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and cooler.
Low: 19
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, and chilly with a 60% chance of snow, especially south and southeast of Marathon County.
High: 23
Friday: Mostly sunny and chilly.
High: 24
Even though we will have clouds and rain, temperatures will remain on the mild side for the rest of today. Highs reached the low to mid 40s. There will be a lot of puddles around on sidewalks, streets, and parking lots, but it will not freeze up as temperatures will remain above freezing until Wednesday evening.
Leftover light rain showers could mix with a few flakes of snow tomorrow morning, then it will be a bit windy and turning colder. Highs on Wednesday will be around 40 in the early morning, then fall into the low 30s by late afternoon. The cool down will continue into Thursday and Friday as well. Highs on both days will only reach the low to mid 20s.
Another low pressure system will be tracking through southern Wisconsin on Thursday. This will bring a chance of snow, but mainly south and east of Marathon county. Locations such as Wisconsin Dells, Wautoma, and Waupaca could end up with a couple of inches. On Friday we should have more sun once again.
The weekend will see mild temperatures return with highs in the upper 30s on both Saturday and Sunday. We will have a little more sun on Saturday and a bit more cloud cover on Sunday. The chance of snow showers activity will be low on Sunday, but a few flakes might fly. A slight chance of snow showers will continue on Monday and Tuesday as well.
Happy Valentines Day from Stormtrack 9. Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - While "Valentine's Day" was a soggy one in the Ohio Valley and the Tennessee Valley, unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the southeastern U.S. Seventeen cities reported record high temperatures for the date as readings warmed into the 70s and 80s. (The National Weather Summary)