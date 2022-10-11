Cold front brings big changes

Hopefully you have been enjoying the milder fall weather the past few days because it is about to leave us for quite some time as a cold front moves in. Additionally, showers and storms could form on the frontal boundary as it passes through. A few isolated storms could be strong to severe, but most areas will see brief passing rain showers. We are expecting around a quarter to a half inch over the next 48 hours.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing.
Low: 56 Wind: South to SW 10-20
Wednesday: Mixed skies and windy. A good chance of scattered rain in the morning and later in the evening.
High: 60 Wind: West 10-20 Gusts: 20-30
Wednesday Night: Partial clearing with a few sprinkles or flurries possible.
Low: 37
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and much cooler with a 30% chance of a few light showers, possible mixed with snow in the Northwoods. Breezy still.
High: 47
Friday: Partly cloudy and still quite cool. Flurries or sprinkles possible.
High: 46
Expect to wake up to a few passing showers early Tuesday. While the temperatures will not be too bad (near 60 degrees) they are expected to drop through the entirety of the day - leading to 50s and 40s by the afternoon. Rain is likely in the early morning but will clear midday. However, the backend of the low-pressure system could also bring more precipitation to the area Tuesday night and Thursday. With the cooler temperatures, this side of the low pressure may also bring flurries and snowflakes alongside the rain showers.
Thursday and Friday will continue to be much cooler with highs only reaching the mid/upper 40s - around 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. Additionally, it will not be too nice outside with continual breezy winds and abundant cloud cover. There may also be a few sprinkles and flurries.
The weekend, while slightly better, will remain on the cool side. Both Saturday and Sunday will have mixed skies with more clouds than sunshine. Saturday is expected to warm back to the 50s, but Sunday will be cool again. Partial clearing will move in at the end of the weekend and likely make for nice looking weather early next week.
Hope you are ready for some cooler weather! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1988 - Low pressure brought gale force winds to the Great Lakes Region, with snow and sleet reported in some areas. Unseasonably warm weather prevailed in the north central U.S. The mercury hit 84 degrees at Cutbank MT and Worland WY. The temperature at Gunnison CO soared from a morning low of 12 degrees to a high of 66 degrees. (The National Weather Summary)