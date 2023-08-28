Cold front brings brief cool weather

A cold front will be cooling us down for a few days but generally the next week will be dry and warm. As the front passes, we are tracking a chance of showers and storms, however no severe weather is expected. Most of the upcoming days in our future will be very bright so make sure to be wearing plenty of sunscreen.
Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers or isolated storms.
Low: 59 Wind: SSW ~ 5
Tuesday: Breezy and cooler with partly cloudy skies becoming sunny later in the afternoon.
High: 73 Wind: North 10-20
Tuesday Night: Clear and chilly. Patchy frost in the Northwoods.
Low: 45
Wednesday: Sunny and pleasant.
High: 75
Thursday: Plenty of sun and warmer again.
High: 80
A cold front will push in from the north tonight and it will produce a small chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This cold front will also cause the temperatures to drop for tomorrow and Wednesday. It will feel a bit like Fall over the next couple of days with highs in the low 70s tomorrow and in the mid 70s on Wednesday. There might even be some patchy frost in the Northwoods Wednesday morning. It will be breezy tomorrow with patchy clouds for much of the day, then it will turn sunny late in the afternoon. Sunny skies and light winds should prevail on Wednesday.
A warmer trend will develop late this week and it will continue into early next week. It will be dry on most of these days with plenty of sunshine. The one slight chance of showers or thunderstorms will be later Friday afternoon and evening as a weak cold front moves in from the northwest.
High temps will be around 80 on Thursday. The mercury will reach the mid 80s on Friday and Saturday then rise into the upper 80s to around 90 on Sunday and Monday. It will be a very warm three-day holiday weekend.
Have a wonderful week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1987 - Severe thunderstorms broke the heat in the southeastern U.S. and the Gulf Coast Region, but not before seven cities reported record high temperatures for the date. The severe thunderstorms produced wind gusts to 80 mph downing large trees around Horse Shoe NC, and pelted southeastern Meridian MS with hail two inches in diameter. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)