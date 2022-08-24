Cold front brings rain and storms

As a low pressure system moves by the area along a cold front we are tracking a good chance of heavier showers and a few thunderstorms. Most activity will be heavy rain and weak thunderstorms, however there is a level 1 risk for severe weather in the southwestern section of the state. If a severe storm is issued in your area make sure to head indoors to a safe place. Otherwise rainfall will be the main issue with this storm so make sure to monitor for any lowland flooding that may occur.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and a bit muggy with scattered rain and storms. Strongest SW of Wausau.
Low: 64 Wind: Variable around 5
Thursday: Partly or mostly cloudy and cooler with a few showers or isolated storms still possible especially early.
High: 75 Wind: NE 8-12
Thursday Night: Clearing with scattered fog possible.
Low: 55
Friday: Mostly sunny and beautiful.
High: 77
Saturday: Partly sunny. A 50% chance of a showers or t-storms, later in the day towards the overnight.
High: 79
We are tracking a good chance of heavier rain showers and a few strong thunderstorms tonight. Most of the activity looks to impact the area in the later evening hours though rain is possible all afternoon. Even within non severe storms there may be frequent lightning so make sure to remember: When thunder roars - head indoors. The rain will likely last into the early AM hours (1-3 AM) before clearing. There is another chance of showers on Thursday but mainly in the morning hours. No storms or heavy rain is expected tomorrow.
Thursday will be much cooler with cloudy skies to start and some sunshine by the afternoon. The cold front will bring in cooler air making highs only reach the mid 70s. It is possible some towns far in the northwoods may not see 70 degree temperatures all day. However the cooler weather will be a breath of fresh air after the heat and humidity the past few days. Friday will be wonderful with abundant sunshine all day long and seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s.
This weekend is still unsettled but it seems the rainfall will hold off for a bit. Saturday will have partly cloudy skies, turning a bit cloudier in the afternoon but otherwise be a nice day. There is a 50% chance of rain on Saturday but not until the late evening or overnight hours. The highest chance of rain falls on Sunday with scattered rain and storms possible during the daytime hours. Sunday will also be humid with dew points in the 60s.
Next week looks to generally be nice though there is a small chance of popup rain on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will reside in the low 80s. The next spell of cooler weather will arrive Wednesday with temperatures dropping to the mid to low 70s.
Have a wonderful rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history: 1989 - Late afternoon and evening thunderstorms produced severe weather in eastern Montana and western sections of the Dakotas. Thunderstorms in Montana produced wind gusts to 76 mph at Jordan, and golf ball size hail at Rock Springs, which collected three to four feet deep in ditches. Lewiston ID reported a record 1.50 inches of rain for the date, and a record rainfall total for August of 2.63 inches. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)