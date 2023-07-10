Cold front brings storms and cooler weather

Strong to severe storms are headed our way tonight so make sure to keep an eye on the skies and any watches and warnings. Storms may contain hail and strong wind, especially if a thin line develops. Most rain/storm activity will be after 6PM with and will leave the area around midnight.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms likely, tapering off after midnight. Partly cloudy later.
Low: 57 Wind: North around 10
Tuesday: Partly or mostly sunny and cooler.
High: 77 Wind: North-Northwest around 10
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and comfortable.
Low: 55
Wednesday: A good chance of rain south of Wausau and a slim chance north. Mostly cloudy skies becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon.
High: 75
Thursday: Variable clouds with a 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms.
High: 78
Today will be the warmest day of the forecast period with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 in central areas. This will be ahead of a cold front which will not only cool us down but bring rain and storm activity. Strong scattered storms in the North by late afternoon. During the evening the storms will move into central and southern parts of the area. There is even a chance of a few stronger storms with hail or high wind.
Tomorrow will be much cooler with highs in the mid to upper 70s under partly or mostly sunny skies. It will be the one day this week without at least a small chance of rain. On Wednesday the chance of rain is mainly during the morning and south of Wausau. On Thursday and Friday, it looks like some spotty showers and storms will form in the afternoon and evening. There is only a slight chance of a shower or storm on Saturday, then the chance rises back up to 30 percent on Sunday. There will be some off-and-on storms later this week but the odds of widespread severe weather are low.
Temperatures will likely be the coolest on Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. The mercury should top out in the upper 70s on Thursday and then around 80 from Friday through Sunday. Overall, it should be a very comfortable week, just watch for any rain development.
Have a great week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Severe thunderstorms spawned seventeen tornadoes in the northeastern U.S. A powerful (F-4) tornado struck Hamden CT and New Haven, CT, causing 100 million dollars damage at Hamden, and another 20 million dollars damage around New Haven. Forty persons were injured in the tornado. Seventy persons were injured in a tornado which traveled from Watertown, CT, to Waterbury, CT, and another powerful (F-4) tornado touched down near Ames NY injuring twenty persons along its 43.5 mile track. It was the strongest tornado of record for eastern New York State. (Storm Data) (The National Weather Summary)