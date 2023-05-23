Cold Front Moving In

After a beautiful and summerlike day, we will have to say goodbye to the warm weather for a little bit. Thankfully it shouldn't be too long before nice temperatures return. A cold front passing into the state tonight will not only bring cooler temperatures but also a chance of rain. The rain chance will be slight and very little is expected. Highest chance of wet weather will be early tomorrow morning.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of light showers, mainly north of Wausau.
Low: 52 Wind: Becoming NE 10-15
Wednesday: An isolated shower or two possible early in the morning, then decreasing clouds, much cooler, and a bit breezy.
High: 66 Wind: East 10-15
Wednesday Night: Clear with patchy frost.
Low: 38
Thursday: Sunny and cool again.
High: 68
Friday: Sunny and a bit warmer
High: 73
Tonight a cold front will move down from the north. This front will produce a few scattered light showers mainly north of Marathon County, but an isolated shower or two might sneak down into Central Wisconsin around sunrise on Wednesday morning. There will be some clouds early Wednesday and then the clouds should gradually clear out during the afternoon. You will notice much cooler air in the region for tomorrow and it will be a bit breezy, but it will still be decent for this time of year. Highs tomorrow should be in the 60s. The smoke should clear out a bit by tomorrow afternoon as well.
The main concern in the weather later this week will be with frost. There will likely be patchy frost in the traditional cold spots out in the countryside and in the Northwoods both Thursday morning and Friday morning.
Otherwise, we will have a dry and warmer weather pattern developing with a lot of sunshine. Hardly any rain is expected through the middle of next week. Skies should be sunny or mostly sunny each day from Thursday through Tuesday. High temps will still be a little cool on Thursday, then gradually warm up. The mercury should top out in the mid to upper 60s on Thursday, the low to mid 70s on Friday, the mid to upper 70s over the weekend, and then in the low 80s for Monday and Tuesday.
Have a great rest of the day! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1990 - A cold front crossing the western U.S. produced snow over parts of Oregon, California, Nevada, Idaho and Utah, with five inches reported at Austin NV, and four inches at Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. Strong winds behind the cold front sharply reduced visibilities in blowing dust over central California, and two multi-vehicle accidents resulted in one death and eighteen injuries. In northern Idaho, a cloud-burst washed tons of topsoil, and rocks as large as footballs, into the valley town of Culdesac. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)