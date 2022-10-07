Cold night before a bright weekend

Some of the coldest air so far this season will settle in tonight with temperatures dropping to the 20s and teens across north central Wisconsin. Southern Wisconsin has also been put in a Freeze warning as temperatures will drop to near freezing for the first time this fall. Thankfully, while the weekend will begin cold, daytime temperatures will repair with highs back to the 60s by Sunday.
Tonight: Clearing and cold.
Low: 28 Wind: West ~ 5
Saturday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and a bit milder.
High: 58 Wind: WSW 10-20
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and still chilly.
Low: 36
Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonal.
High: 62
Monday: Mostly sunny skies.
High: 61
It will be quite the frost morning early Saturday with clear skies and cold temperatures below 30 degrees across the vast majority of Wisconsin. Thankfully clear skies will mean sunshine on Saturday to help warm us up. Temperatures in the afternoon will approach the upper 50s, around 10 degrees warmer than Friday. However, don't expect it to feel too warm as a breezy WSW wind will blow 10-20 mile per hour winds throughout the daytime hours. Sunday will likely have a few more clouds than Saturday but the winds will die down. Temperatures are expected to return to seasonal levels in the low 60s. As the fall color change is in its peak for many areas, this will likely be the best weekend to enjoy the fall foliage.
Monday of next week will be nice with highs in the low 60s as well and the warming will continue into mid-week. Tuesday is expected to be mild in the upper 60s or possibly low 70s. This will yet again be around 10 degrees above average. Unfortunately cloud cover will move in Tuesday night and Wednesday. There is a good chance of rain during the mid-week period, and we could even see a stray storm. Sadly, it is not expected to remain mild for too long as the end of the week will quickly drop back to the 50s.
Enjoy the beautiful weekend weather! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
1988 - Morning fog in the central U.S. reduced the visibility to near zero at some locations. Morning lows of 28 degrees at Rockford IL and 24 degrees at Waterloo IA were records for the date. Afternoon highs of 92 degrees at Hollywood FL and Miami FL were records for the date. (The National Weather Summary)
On this day in weather history:
