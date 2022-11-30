Cold night before a slight warmup

The colder air and gusty winds we had today sure made for a chilly Wednesday. While it was technically dry, consistent blowing snow all day long made for a wintry seen most of the morning and afternoon. Tomorrow will be milder than today with slower winds and a bit more sunshine. Thursday will likely begin rather cold across the area with many cities in the single digits.
Tonight: Mainly clear and cold.
Low: 10 Wind: West 5-15
Thursday: Variable clouds and not as windy
High: 30 Wind: South 10-15
Thursday Night: Scattered clouds and not too cold.
Low: 26
Friday: Increasing clouds and much milder. (A chance of light snow at night, mainly in the Northwoods).
High: 43
Saturday: A chance of light snow during the morning, especially in the Northwoods, otherwise, decreasing clouds, breezy, and chilly.
High: 27 (Teens by the afternoon)
Expect a cold start to Thursday with temperatures in the single digits for areas in the Northwoods and near 10 degrees elsewhere. While it will be cold to start, tomorrow won't be quite as cold as we should have sunshine and daytime highs in the 30s. Tomorrow winds will shift to the south which will usher in more warm air to the state. Overnight temperatures into Friday will be mild in the mid 20s and Friday, while cloudier, will reach the 40s. Most of Friday looks to be dry other than a chance of snow which will move in along a second cold front overnight into the weekend.
Light snow may continue into Saturday morning with a small accumulation across the area (especially north). However, due to the cold front, Saturday will yet again be cold. Highs are expected in the upper 20s to start the day but will drastically cool by the afternoon. Around 4PM on Saturday afternoon temperatures will likely begin to dip into the teens. Sunday will not be quite as cold with highs in the 30s and we are expecting a bit of sunshine.
Next week will turn cold after seasonal temperatures on Monday. This will take place along a 3rd cold front in one weeks time. Additionally, this could bring accumulating snow which looks to be most likely Monday night and Tuesday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock