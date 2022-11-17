Cold spell through the weekend

Even colder winter weather has arrived as temperatures today didn't even break into the 30s. In fact, the next few days are also expected to be frigid, with our next 30-degree temperature not until next week. Snow showers will continue for a good part of the afternoon but begin to filter out tonight. while lake effect snow is still likely on Friday, much of the area will only see flurries.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered flurries and some lake effect snow in the far north.
Low: 20 Wind: West-Northwest 10-15
Friday: Breezy and chilly with mostly cloudy skies and a few flurries.
High: 23 Wind: West 10-20
Friday Night: Partly or mostly cloudy with a few snow showers late.
Low: 11
Saturday: Colder yet and blustery with scattered light snow possible in the morning. Partial sunshine emerging in the afternoon.
High: 19 (Single digits overnight)
Sunday: Still cold and a bit breezy with a mix of sun and clouds.
High: 26
***WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Ashland and Vilas counties from late this afternoon through Friday morning. A WINTER STORM WARNING for Iron county for the same time period
Breezy winds will continue tonight into Friday, bringing more cold air to the state. While most of the lake effect snow to the NW will have already fallen by Friday, there could still be an inch or so of fresh accumulation. Central Wisconsin should have a mostly dry day Friday, much like the daytime hours of Wednesday. However, the winterlike weather isn't over yet, there is another chance of snow as we head into the weekend.
Saturday and Sunday are expected to be quite cold for this time of year with highs in the 20s and upper teens. Saturday will begin cloudy with a chance of snow, but likely turn much sunnier in the afternoon. Sunday will have mixed skies, allowing for temperatures to raise to the mid 20s. Due to clearing skies however, we are expected extremely cold morning temperatures. Sunday morning we are tracking single digit temperatures and with breezy winds, the wind chill will likely reach below zero, especially to the north.
Temperatures should begin to rebound next week as we approach Thanksgiving. High temperatures Monday will sit in the low 30s, but we should move to the mid 30s Tuesday and Wednesday. During this period we are expecting a good deal of sunshine as well. Thanksgiving this year on Thursday looks fairly average temperature wise with highs in the mid 30s. We are tracking an additional weather system with the potential for snow Wednesday night into Thursday and it could extend into Black Friday.
Have a great rest of the week! Meteorologist Jackson Garlock
On this day in weather history:
1989 - Freezing temperatures overspread the southeastern U.S. in the wake of the severe weather outbreak of the previous two days. Eight cities reported record low temperatures for the date, including Gilbert AR with a reading of 8 degrees. A fast moving storm blanketed the Great Lakes Region and Upper Ohio Valley with snow during the night. Totals ranged up to 12 inches at Pellston MI and Little Valley NY. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)